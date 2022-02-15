Gov. Kemp appoints Georgia appeals court judge to Georgia Supreme Court

Judge Andrew Pinson (Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia)

ATLANTA — The Supreme Court of Georgia’s Chief Justice is set to retire and Governor Brian Kemp has named the judge who will fill his vacant seat on the state’s highest court.

Gov. Kemp announced Monday that Judge Andrew Pinson will fill Chief Justice David Nahmias’ seat when he retires later this year.

The governor has not commented on which of the current justices will take over as chief justice.

“Judge Pinson will bring with him to the highest court a deep understanding of how the application of the law affects the everyday lives of hardworking Georgians. He is a brilliant jurist having learned from some of our nation’s top legal minds - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Judge David Sentelle on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia - and his career thus far demonstrates to me that he will fairly apply the rule of law as written and do right by our citizens,” Kemp said.

Pinson was appointed to the Georgia Court of Appeals by Kemp in August 2021. Before that, he served as the Solicitor General in the office of the Attorney General.

Kemp also announced that Judge Ben Land, who currently serves in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit will fill the vacancy on the Georgia Court of Appeals that Pinson leaves behind.

Land was appointed to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit in 2018 by then-Governor Nathan Deal.

