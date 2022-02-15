Electric Feel

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By okcthunder.com
NBA
 17 hours ago

How OKC's Young Teammates Transferred Energy at MSG. THROUGH THE BUZZ of the crowd at Madison Square Garden that rose around him, words from a teammate flowed like a current on their way into Darius Bazley's ears. "Yeah Baze!" shouted veteran Kenrich Williams, egging on the Thunder's...

www.nba.com

The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up On Partnership With Luka Doncic: "Not What Everybody Expected, Not What I Expected, But That's What It Is In This League Sometimes."

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay dominant while Nets continue losing skid

The NBA saw several trades executed ahead of the deadline last week, as teams around the league make some final tweaks to prepare for the stretch run of the season. Of course, the action was highlighted by the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers coming to terms on a deal centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, other teams made some smaller deals to improve around the edges.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. "The Lakers are done," Wilbon said. "I'm tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
NBA

"I Feel Like Something Happened Within Our Team" | Gobert's Return A Rousing Success

Dominant defense, efficient offense, and better energy/hustle — it's no wonder the Jazz have turned things around throughout their six-game winning streak, most recently coming off a 135-101 victory over Houston. Before Monday's game against Houston, the Jazz had been playing some of their best basketball of the season...
NBA
Reuters

Heat send Nets to 11th straight loss, 115-111

EditorsNote: Recast 11th graf to reflect Lowry layup. Bam Adebayo scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the host Miami Heat sent the Brooklyn Nets to their 11th straight loss with a 115-111 victory on Saturday night. Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving scored 18 straight Nets points in the fourth quarter...
NBA
Riverside Press Enterprise

Reggie Jackson, Clippers hold off Luka Doncic, Mavs

One more time – with feeling. In their second meeting in three days with the Dallas Mavericks, and their fourth and final clash of the regular season, the Clippers got more physical on defense and on the boards. That, and a late-fourth-quarter flourish from Reggie Jackson to push them over the top, allowing them to wrestle a 99-97 win away from Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
NBA

HEAT SIGN HAYWOOD HIGHSMITH

Your Miami HEAT announced today that have signed forward Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Highsmith, who was previously signed to a 10-day contract by the HEAT on December 30, appeared in four games with Miami totaling 12 points, five rebounds and a block in 41:34 minutes of action while shooting 50 percent (4-of-8) from the field and 57.1 percent (4-of-7) from three-point range. He has also appeared in 17 G League games (11 starts) with the Delaware Blue Coats this season and averaged 13.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.24 steals and 29.8 minutes while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from three-point range.
NBA
NBA

POWER RANKINGS » On A Roll Heading Into All Star Weekend In Week 18

Now that the dust has settled in what was the most eventful trade deadline for the Trail Blazers perhaps in franchise history and no more major moves can be made until the offseason, we finally have a clear picture of what this team will look like for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. If the last three games are any indication of something sustainable for Portland, then fans are in for a treat, as the Trail Blazers have not only been incredibly fun to watch, but have reeled off three straight wins over the Lakers, Knicks, and Bucks respectively. This 3-0 run before the All-Star break may not be what some fans eager for a high lottery pick had hoped for, but coach Chauncey Billups has addressed the concerns of fans in this camp saying, "just appreciate what we're doing… For fans who want to see us lose, I guess just turn the TV off when it gets close."
NBA
NBA

Week 17 Rewind: 10 things to know from the past 7 days in the NBA

We have to start with one of the biggest in-season trades ever as the two All-Stars headlined a deal between Brooklyn and Philadelphia that sees Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond joining the Nets, while James Harden and Paul Millsap join the Sixers. Harden reunites with former Houston GM...
NBA

