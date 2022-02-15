ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ty Lue Admits He Trapped Steph Curry Over Kevin Durant in NBA Finals

By Farbod Esnaashari
AllClippers
AllClippers
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIF3B_0eEiwp8w00

When Ty Lue faces the Golden State Warriors, he has one goal in mind - get the ball out of Steph Curry's hands.

The shorthanded LA Clippers defeated the Golden State Warriors despite Steph Curry's insane first-quarter explosion. The point guard put up 33 points on 61% from the field and 8/13 from deep. His teammates didn't fare as well tonight, and that was exactly Ty Lue's game plan.

"He's so dangerous, probably the most dangerous player in the league the way he can get hot. We've got to make him work on both ends, try to get him in foul trouble... You've got to remember, in 2017 and 2018 we blitzed him with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson on the floor. That's how dangerous I think he is. That's what we had to do tonight."

Lue's gameplan of blitzing Steph Curry is one that he's executed for years. Sometimes it works out, and sometimes it doesn't. In this season, the Clippers have had multiple close chances at defeating the Warriors despite trailing the series 1-2.

Many have debated whether or not Kevin Durant deserved the Finals MVP over Steph Curry in both 2017 and 2018, and Lue's statement added an extra wrinkle to the argument. As a result, Steph Curry has never won a Finals MVP despite being one of the greatest players of all time.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“She was the candy plug”: Stephen and Ayesha Curry honestly admit their first impression of each other at The Tonight Show

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry have been married for almost ten years and are also a fan favorite couple as fans around the globe love watching them together. The beautiful couple of Stephen and Ayesha have been married for a decade with no controversies just pure attachment and have 3 kids together:- two daughters Riley and Ryan and a son Canon. Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time and has one of the best resumes in the NBA from being a three-time champion to the league’s only unanimous MVP.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Kevin Durant
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reacts to James Harden for Ben Simmons Trade

While the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers made their blockbuster trade primarily because each team had a disgruntled All-Star, the role players involved in the deal could make a bigger impact than many have acknowledged. While Ben Simmons and James Harden have understandably gotten the most attention and analysis, both Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are expected to be key contributors for Brooklyn as well.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors#La Clippers
Yardbarker

Watch: Ben Simmons reports to Nets, takes part in shootaround

New Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Ben Simmons was on hand inside Barclays Center Monday afternoon taking part in shootaround ahead of the team’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers last week, Simmons was seen taking part in a meet-and-greet with new...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Last 40 Finals MVP Award Winners: Michael Jordan Is The Only One With 6 Awards

One of the most prestigious awards a player can win is the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award. It means two things. For starters, it means you were one of the two teams to participate in the NBA Finals. Two, it means that you were the best player in that series. As hard as it is to make the NBA Finals, being selected as the best player also means you likely won a championship.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James sounds off on Lakers’ loss vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors

We’re far too late into the season to still be giving weight to any moral victories. But if any team in the Western Conference needed one, it was Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James and Co. may not have come out of Golden State with the win, but the Lakers did match Stephen Curry and the Warriors step for step up until the final buzzer.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
hoopsrumors.com

Nets Notes: Curry, Drummond, Simmons, Durant, Irving

Some of Seth Curry‘s family members may not have been pleased with Thursday’s trade that sent him from the Sixers to the Nets, but he’s looking forward to the opportunity in Brooklyn, writes Brian Lewis of The New York Post. Curry, who is married to the daughter of Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers, was part of the price the Sixers had to pay to bring in James Harden.
NBA
NBC Bay Area

NBA Says Refs Missed Three Calls at End of Warriors' Win Over Lakers

NBA: Refs missed three calls at end of Dubs' win over Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Following the Warriors' 117-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night at Chase Center, coach Steve Kerr was adamant that Steph Curry fouled LeBron James before the Lakers star began his shooting motion with less than three seconds remaining.
NBA
NBC Sports

Three Things to Know: Is Ben Simmons ready to accept role with Nets?

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks going that make the NBA great. 1) Is Ben Simmons ready to accept role...
NBA
The Associated Press

Thompson has season-high 33, Warriors edge Lakers 117-115

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 16 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry made a clutch layup with 46 seconds remaining, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 on Saturday night, spoiling another scoring milestone by LeBron James.
NBA
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy