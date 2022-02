Whoopi Goldberg returned to The View on Monday after a two-week suspension, opening the show by telling viewers, “Yes, I am back.” “We’re going to keep having tough conversations,” Goldberg said. “And in part, because this is what we’ve been hired to do. And it’s not always pretty, as I said, and it is not always as other people would like to hear. But it is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations, because they are important. They are important to us as a nation and to us more so as a human entity.” Goldberg...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO