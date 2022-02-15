ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocasio-Cortez: 'Very real risk' US will not be a democracy in 10 years

 20 hours ago

In an interview with David Remnick of "The New...

"Return to Jim Crow": AOC says in new interview she fears end of democracy in U.S.

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During her three years in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has seen first-hand how ugly American politics can be — from death threats to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. The progressive congresswoman and Bernie Sanders ally hasn't been intimidated, however; she isn't shy about using Twitter to mercilessly troll far-right MAGA Republicans.
Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
Peter Thiel backs conservative dating app The Right Stuff

Peter Thiel is injecting $1.5 million into a seed round for a new conservative dating app called "The Right Stuff," a source familiar with the funding tells Axios. The big picture: Conservatives have been aggressively building their own apps, phones, cryptocurrencies and publishing houses in an attempt to circumvent what they see as an increasingly liberal internet and media ecosystem.
McConnell rebukes Dems for agreeing with GOP on Covid restrictions

Last summer, as Democrats and public health officials promoted safe, free, and effective vaccines as a way to end the pandemic, several prominent Republicans concocted a strange, new conspiracy theory. As some in the GOP saw it, Democrats said they wanted to end the pandemic, but that was merely a ruse.
