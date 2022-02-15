Ocasio-Cortez: 'Very real risk' US will not be a democracy in 10 years

Former Democratic Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said Tuesday that the recent findings from the John Durham investigation into the origins of the Russia probe show that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the mainstream media worked to "undermine our democracy." "The Durham investigation has shown that the biggest threat...
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During her three years in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has seen first-hand how ugly American politics can be — from death threats to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. The progressive congresswoman and Bernie Sanders ally hasn't been intimidated, however; she isn't shy about using Twitter to mercilessly troll far-right MAGA Republicans.
"Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd questioned the United States’ "inability" to get support from other countries for a diplomatic boycott of China, suggesting it was because America’s "democracy is not so good." "I can’t help but wonder our inability to get the world to follow us on...
SAN ANTONIO – The St. Mary’s strip in San Antonio turned into a political site after U.S. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez paid a visit to encourage early voting and endorse two progressive Democratic candidates vying for congressional seats. The rally was held Saturday afternoon at the Paper Tiger, a...
House Democratic leaders indicated today that they are moving forward with legislation aimed at banning members of Congress from trading stocks, a sharp reversal from their years of previous support for the practice. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has reportedly dropped her opposition to the effort, opening the way for a bill this year.
Senator Jim Risch (R-ID) rebuked Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on CNN as he explained why the United States ought to side with Ukraine over Russia amid the ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe. Risch, the ranking Republican member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was on CNN’s State of the...
Most Democrats say former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton should be investigated by special counsel John Durham over her alleged role in trying to gin up dirt linking former President Donald Trump to Russia. A poll conducted last month found that 66% of Democrats say Mrs. Clinton should be questioned,...
It's a big get for the panel, though Enrique Tarrio took the Fifth for most of the questions. More testimony: Enrique Tarrio, the national leader of the Proud Boys, testified to the Jan. 6 select committee earlier this month, according to a source familiar with his appearance. Taking the Fifth:...
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
Comments / 0