A Catholic priest in Arizona resigned after discovering he'd incorrectly performed thousands of baptisms for over 20 years

By Matthew Loh
Insider
Insider
 17 hours ago

All baptisms performed by the Rev. Andres Arango up until June 17 are presumed invalid, the Diocese of Phoenix said.

Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

  • A priest in Arizona performed thousands of baptisms incorrectly by erroneously changing one word.
  • The error rendered thousands of baptisms performed by the Rev. Andres Arango invalid.
  • No priest "may add, remove, or change anything in the liturgy on his own authority," the diocese said.

A Catholic priest in Phoenix has resigned after realizing he'd been incorrectly performing baptisms for over 20 years, rendering the rite invalid for thousands of people.

As he administered the ritual, the Rev. Andres Arango would say, "We baptize you in the name of the Father and of the Son and the Holy Spirit." But the correct wording is "I baptize," according to the Vatican's instruction, Thomas J. Olmsted, bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix , wrote in a January 14 message.

No one, including priests, "may add, remove, or change anything in the liturgy on his own authority," Olmsted wrote, citing Vatican teachings. Olmsted added that he didn't believe Arango had "intentions to harm the faithful or deprive them of the grace of baptism and the sacraments."

Still, the official Diocese of Phoenix website said that Arango's one-word alteration means that "all of the baptisms he has performed until June 17, 2021, are presumed invalid." The diocese also called for those who believe Arango had incorrectly baptized them to submit their contact details to receive the proper rite.

In an open letter, Arango apologized for his error and announced that he'd resigned as pastor of the St. Gregory parish in Phoenix as of February 1.

"It saddens me to learn that I have performed invalid baptisms throughout my ministry as a priest by regularly using an incorrect formula," he wrote.

"With the help of the Holy Spirit and in communion with the Diocese of Phoenix I will dedicate my energy and full time ministry to help remedy this and heal those affected," he added.

According to the Catholic News Service, Arango previously served in parishes in Brazil and San Diego. The diocese told USA Today that he had administered thousands of baptisms throughout his ministry.

Catholic baptisms involve water being poured on a person's head to signify they have been purified and are now part of the church. Baptisms are typically performed on infants and are considered a requirement for Catholic salvation.

Despite the error, some St. Gregory Catholic Church members have launched a petition asking that Arango stay on as pastor of their parish.

"As part of his pastoral leadership, Father Andres reinvigorated the church community by renovating its facilities, giving parishioners and faith seekers a spiritual home that is open to all," it said. "The St. Gregory's community will never be the same without him."

Arango's blunder was not the first time a one-word alteration has affected baptisms in the US.

In 2020, the Rev. Matthew Hood in Detroit realized while watching a family video that the deacon who baptized him as a baby had also used the wrong phrase of "We baptize you."

The discovery resulted in Hood being rebaptized, then reconfirmed, and subsequently reordained. The mistake also affected the validity of the sacraments that Hood had previously performed for his parishioners.

The archbishop of Detroit, Allen H. Vigneron, apologized on behalf of the local church and attributed the discrepancy to "human error."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 169

tjsmom
8h ago

Well, if there is a God, I’m sure he doesn’t care if a word or two is missing. I would hope he cares more about what the priests do when these babies become adolescents.

Reply(3)
46
Guest
9h ago

Wait.. what??? Wrong formula?? The only ingredients you need is FATHER, SON, HOLY SPIRIT! Jesus Christ was baptized at 30 years of age! (Former Catholic)

Reply(2)
25
Guest
6h ago

What is the matter with the Catholic church!?! You're honestly going to tell people who truly believe this is how you get into Heaven, that loved ones who've passed (babies even!?) that their baptisms didn't count?!?!I agree with (tjsmom) a good God wouldn't care at all if a few words were done differently if(main point) you had true God loving believers. Why would you potentially crush some people's spirits this way all for your rules? The Catholic church is doing so well, can it really afford to lose more parishioners? Awful 🙁

Reply
17
 

Benzinga

From Christian Megachurch To Cannabis: The Minister Who Divorced The Pastor's Daughter And Started A Weed Company

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Brendon Wilder and his wife Anna are launching a new brand, Highest Intent, in Oklahoma City. The brand combines herbs, mushrooms and cannabis into daily wellness products. It also has a fascinating backstory.
RELIGION
Fox News

DC Archbishop compares 'Catholics for Choice' to Judas: 'They really are external to the Church'

Roman Catholic Cardinal Wilton Gregory issued a statement Friday acknowledging a protest organized by the activist group "Catholics for Choice" on Thursday night. In it, the cardinal stated that the group and its members had excommunicated themselves by their advocacy for abortion, comparing them to Judas Iscariot, the apostle who according to the Bible betrayed Jesus and sold him to the authorities.
RELIGION
ABC News

Black gay priest in NYC challenges Catholicism from within

NEW YORK -- Parishioners worshipping at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Harlem are greeted by a framed portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. -- a Baptist minister named after a rebellious 16th century German priest excommunicated from the Catholic Church. The Rev. Bryan Massingale, who sometimes preaches at St....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BET

Black Priest Remains With Miami Parish After Fathering Child

On Tuesday (January 25), the Archdiocese of Miami announced that one of its priests fathered a child from a former relationship, but that he’ll remain in service of his parishioners. According to the Miami Herald, Archdiocese spokeswoman Mary Ross Agosta, 49-year-old Monsignor Chanel Jeanty, pastor of St. James Catholic...
MIAMI, FL
northernpublicradio.org

An Arizona priest used one wrong word in baptisms for decades. They're all invalid

A Catholic priest in Arizona has resigned after he was found to have performed baptisms incorrectly throughout his career, rendering the rite invalid for thousands of people. The Catholic Diocese of Phoenix announced on its website that it determined after careful study that the Rev. Andres Arango had used the wrong wording in baptisms performed up until June 17, 2021. He had been off by a single word.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABOUT

What you want to know.

