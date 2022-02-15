ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Five League of Legends Champions Who Haven’t Gotten a Skin in Years

By XC Enriquez
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

5. Trundle – 748 days. Runeterra’s favorite troll hasn’t gotten a skin in over two years, with his most recent one being Dragonslayer Trundle. Since then, Trundle has found his way into the meta and professional champion pool multiple times, which makes his lack of skins a surprise. Maybe they ran...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
altchar.com

League of Legends: Lillia's abilities have been revealed

Champion roadmaps from Riot Games give us a heads up on what we can look forward to in the relatively near future of League of Legends and the latest one is all but finished. Zeri has already joined the roster and only two entries from the latest roadmap remain - Udyr VGU and the new support champion.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

League of Legends Champion 159: Renata Glasc Abilities & Release Date

Today, the newest League of Legends Champion has been revealed by Riot. Called Renata Glasc, she is the 159th champion in League of Legends history. Below, we have everything you need to know about when she'll be added to the game and what her abilities are. She will be "introduced...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

League Of Legends: Wild Rift Fighter Guide - Tips, Tricks, And Top Champions In The Class

If you've never played League of Legends before but wanted to give it a shot, the mobile version League of Legends: Wild Rift is a perfect way to jump in. The core experience has been ported beautifully to mobile devices, with a healthy roster of champions spanning six different classes. This guide focuses on Wild Rift's Fighter class, a great class for those who like to jump into a skirmish headfirst.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skins#Sugar Rush#Spam#Constable Trundle#Worldbreaker Trundle#Championship#Skt
realsport101.com

League of Legends 12.4 Skins: New Shockblade & Brave Phoenix Xayah Skins Revealed

League of Legends hasn't been skipping a beat, with three patches already under its belt by the beginning of February, patch 12.4 is set to keep the momentum going. Although not much information pertaining to the patch has been out yet, one thing's for certain that similar to 12.2, not only is there a new champion, Renata Glasc, is on the way but there's also a new set of skins hitting the Summoner's Rift.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NME

‘Super Mario RPG’ director would like to make a sequel as his last game

The director of Super Mario RPG has said that if he could, he would like a sequel to be his final game. Speaking to MinnMax, with transcriptions from NintendoLife, Super Mario RPG director Chihiro Fujioka spoke about the development of the Square Enix produced JRPG, and also noted that he would like to make a follow-up to the game. “Yeah, I would absolutely love to make one,” Fujioka responded when asked if he wanted to work on a Mario RPG again. “So in my career, I’ve been involved in a lot of games and I would really like my final one to be another Mario RPG game, if possible.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Battlefield 2042 Update Is Bad News for Those Still Playing

A new Battlefield 2042 update from EA is bad news for those still playing, as it suggests EA and Dice don't have much of consequence in the pipeline for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The update comes in a rather indirect fashion and came during EA's recent financial call. EA didn't have much to say positive about the latest Battlefield game, which has struggled both critically and commercially thanks to a rough launch defined by many bugs, performance issues, and missing features. So, what's the update? Well, according to EA, Battlefield will be less than five percent of their net bookings in the coming financial year. This is a small amount, and not good news for Battlefield fans hoping to see the game rebound in any significant way.
FIFA
thegamerhq.com

League of Legends 12.4 Patch Notes – Release Date, Champion Changes and New Skins

League of Legends 12.4 Patch Notes – Release Date, Champion Changes, and New Skins. What will the League of Legends 12.4 patch bring to the game?. The next League of Legends patch will be available to the game starting this week. It looks like it will be a significant update. This patch will introduce many new changes and a new champion, Renata Glass.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

League of Legends Shows Off New Bee Skins

League of Legends' hive of bee-themed skins grew a bit larger this week with several new cosmetics announced for different champions. Ziggs, Heimerdinger, Nunu & Willump, and Orianna are the four champions who'll join the colony soon whenever their skins are released in the live game. For now, they're being added to the PBE servers for players to test out before they're available to purchase.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best Zeri counters in League of Legends

Zeri has been in League of Legends for some time now. The Spark of Zaun was designed to be a traditional AD carry who shines the most in the late game when she can stack her ultimate and wreak havoc on the Summoner’s Rift. Because of her kit, many...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch Tank Tier List: February 2022

Here's our picks for the best and worst Tanks in Overwatch this February 2022. Tanks play a pivotal, strategic role in Overwatch. It's their job to lead and protect the team in the pursuit of their objectives. Where supports are tasked with watching the field and keeping the team alive, tanks put the advice of supports into motion and enable damage dealers to do their jobs efficiently.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Final Fantasy 14 has more Deep Dungeons on the way

Final Fantasy 14's roguelite Deep Dungeons are on their way back, says game director Naoki Yoshida. In an interview at the Korean Final Fantasy Festival, Yoshida has confirmed that more Deep Dungeons are on the way to the MMO. Yoshi-P said during the Korean FFXIV FanFes that they heard many...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
131K+
Followers
79K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy