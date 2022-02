Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski exited Tuesday night's ACC matchup against Wake Forest at halftime. The 75-year-old, who is in the midst of his final season with the Blue Devils, was on the sideline for the entire first half but did not return to the court for the second half. Duke shared an update saying Krzyzewski was "not feeling well," but it didn't offer any other details.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO