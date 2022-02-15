ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US asks Honduras to arrest, extradite ex-President Hernández

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ, CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 21 hours ago

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The United States formally requested the arrest and extradition of former...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

Mexican president says U.S. avocado suspension being looked at

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday authorities are looking at a U.S. decision announced at the weekend to temporarily suspend avocado shipments on security grounds from the western state of Michoacan. The U.S. embassy said the U.S. avocado inspection program in Michoacan...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Orlando Hernández
Reuters

U.S. avocado blow caps tough week for Mexican president

MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. decision to suspend avocado shipments from a violent Mexican state sealed a challenging week for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose approval rating suffered an unusual dip in a tracking poll published on Sunday. Lopez Obrador, whose still robust popularity has been...
U.S. POLITICS
wkzo.com

Mexican president suggests ‘pausing’ relations with Spain

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador suggested on Wednesday pausing diplomatic relations with Spain, accusing Spanish authorities and companies of ransacking Mexico. Lopez Obrador said it was a matter of taking a “breather” and not of breaking diplomatic ties with Spain. He said “the relationship...
POLITICS
AFP

Honduran president grants amnesty to husband's allies

Honduras' new president, leftist Xiomara Castro, who came to power promising to fight corruption, granted amnesty Saturday to many officials who served in her husband's government more than a decade ago. The unconditional amnesty is for officials who served in her husband's government and those who were imprisoned for demonstrating against the re-election of President Juan Orlando Hernandez in 2017.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Honduras#Tegucigalpa#Ap#Honduran
740thefan.com

Italy rejects extradition of Venezuela’s ex-oil minister, says lawyer

ROME (Reuters) – Italy has rejected a request by Venezuela for the extradition of Rafael Ramirez, a once powerful oil minister and former head of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, his lawyer said on Saturday. Authorities in Venezuela had asked Interpol to locate and arrest Ramirez in 2018...
ECONOMY
Iola Register

Mexico blasts avocado ban

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Monday the U.S. suspension on avocado imports and recent environmental complaints are part of a conspiracy against his country by political or economic interests. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador put forward the conspiracy theory after the U.S. suspended imports of Mexican...
POLITICS
Lake Geneva Regional News

Avocado imports suspended by U.S. officials

After an avocado safety inspector received threats while on the job in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, the United States government has temporarily suspended imports of all Mexican avocados.
U.S. POLITICS
borderreport.com

Panama tightens security on Colombian border

Panama has stepped up security along its jungle border with Colombia in an effort to detect irregular migration movements and members of criminal groups. Speaking in Meteti, Security Minister Juan Pino said Friday that the “Wana Humaradá” operation would focus on four strategic points of the Darien region.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

Mexico says alleged perpetrators of journalist's murder were arrested

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has arrested the alleged perpetrators of the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday, following the killing of four media workers this year. “We are working, they are not forgotten,” Lopez Obrador in a news conference, during which his team...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION
KVIA

US expels Venezuelan migrants to Colombia under COVID powers

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The Biden administration has begun expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia without a chance to seek asylum after entering the U.S. from Mexico, its latest use of pandemic-related authority. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it will expel Venezuelans to Colombia “on a regular basis,” without elaborating on the frequency. They will be limited to Venezuelans who previously resided in Colombia. Homeland Security sys it acted after discussions with the Colombian government. Colombian officials confirmed the development. The move is a response to a rising number of Venezuelans seeking refuge in the United States as their South American country unravels.
IMMIGRATION
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
myrgv.com

2 arrested after 188 pounds of cocaine found in vehicle

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested two people Saturday after officers found nearly 200 pounds of cocaine hidden in their vehicle. Luis Hernandez Reyes, born in 1989, and Merle Ramirez Gonzalez, born in 1981, both of Mexico, are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a little more than 188 pounds of cocaine.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy