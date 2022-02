PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame boys basketball scored 25 points in the first quarter and 24 in the third on the way to a 77-73 win Monday night at Philip Barbour. The Fighting Irish improved to 10-8 behind 27 points from Jaidyn West, 19 from Dominic Zummo and 17 from Trey Petitto. The Colts (3-15) had 27 from TD Bodkins and 24 from Kaden Humphreys, but that wasn’t enough for them to come out on top in such a high-scoring affair.

PHILIPPI, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO