Ocasio-Cortez: 'Very real risk' US will not be a democracy in 10 years

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During her three years in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has seen first-hand how ugly American politics can be — from death threats to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. The progressive congresswoman and Bernie Sanders ally hasn't been intimidated, however; she isn't shy about using Twitter to mercilessly troll far-right MAGA Republicans.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO