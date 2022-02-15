ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Global shares mostly lower as markets watch Ukraine tensions

Trumann Democrat
 20 hours ago

TOKYO (AP) — European benchmarks jumped early Tuesday as the Kremlin and the West held out the...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
WOKV

Stocks open higher, oil prices fall as Ukraine tensions ease

Stocks are opening higher and crude oil prices are falling Tuesday as investors welcomed early signs that tensions appear to be easing in Ukraine. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% and U.S. benchmark crude slid 4.3% after Moscow said it’s ready for talks on limits for missile deployments and military transparency. Bond yields rose after another indicator on inflation came in higher than expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.05% after the government reported that inflation at the wholesale level surged 9.7% from a year earlier in January. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mostly lower.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ap#European#Kremlin#Asian#Cac 40
Trumann Democrat

Russia says some forces pulling back amid Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases, adding to glimmers of hope that the Kremlin may not be planning to invade Ukraine imminently. But it gave no details on where the troops were pulling back from, or how many.
POLITICS
Trumann Democrat

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know on hopes of averting war

BERLIN (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said after hosting Germany's chancellor that Moscow was ready for talks with the United States and NATO on military transparency, missile deployment limits and other security issues. Putin's statement on Tuesday added to signs of easing tensions over a Russian military buildup...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Nasdaq Futures Jump 2% On Signs Of Easing Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Wall Street futures surged on Tuesday on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between the Russia and Ukraine, with investors also awaiting key inflation data for clues on the path of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
FOXBusiness

Dow adds 422 points, Nasdaq jumps 2.5% as Russia eases off Ukraine

U.S. stocks rose across the board as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine appeared to ease and even as the Producer Price index, the latest check on inflation at the wholesale level, rose 9.7%, matching a record high from the prior month. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Energy stocks suffer broad declines as easing Ukraine tensions knock down crude oil prices

Energy stocks traded broadly lower in premarket trading Tuesday, to buck the rally in the broader stock market, as some easing of tensions around Ukraine has sent crude oil prices lower. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF sank 1.9% ahead of the open, with all 21 equity components losing ground, while crude oil futures dove 3.3%. The energy ETF's (XLE) biggest decliners were shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. , which dropped 2.8%, and Marathon Oil Corp. , which shed 2.7%. Among other more active XLE components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. lost 1.8% and Chevron Corp. declined 1.2%. Meanwhile, futures for the S&P 500 jumped 1.5%. The XLE had lost 2.4% on Monday, after closing at a 3 1/2-year high on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS No matter Ukraine, investors turn less bullish on EU stocks

Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NO MATTER UKRAINE, INVESTORS TURN LESS BULLISH ON EU STOCKS (1110 EST/1610 GMT) Even before Monday's selloff amid concerns of an imminent Ukraine/Russia...
STOCKS
International Business Times

S&P 500, Nasdaq Climb Over 1% On Signs Of Easing Geopolitical Tensions

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes jumped over 1% on Tuesday, led by gains in shares of megacap growth names and banks on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, while investors shrugged off hotter-than expected inflation data. Russia said some of its military units were...
STOCKS
Reuters

UK stocks recover after sharp losses; Astrazeneca shines

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Feb 15 (Reuters) - British stocks rose on Tuesday, following steep losses in the previous session on concerns over a Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Astrazeneca among the top boosts to the benchmark index on positive data from a prostate cancer treatment trial.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Rallies as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Increase

Safe haven flows override concerns of higher rates. A sharp increase in retail net-shorts over the week. Fears that Russia could invade Ukraine imminently have driven safe-haven flows into gold, pushing the price of the precious metal back to levels last seen in late November. Friday’s $40 rally saw gold hit $1,865/oz. before edging marginally lower as UK intelligence warned that Russia could invade Ukraine ‘at any time’, while US President Joe Biden warned Russia that the US would react swiftly if Russia entered Ukraine. As conditions worsen, gold continues to pick up a strong risk-off bid and this is likely to remain the case for the foreseeable future.
MARKETS
Reuters

Indian shares close sharply higher on Russia-West de-escalation hopes

BENGALURU, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed sharply higher on Tuesday, recouping losses from the previous session with broad-based buying, following a report that some Russian troops were returning to their bases in areas near Ukraine. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended up 3.03% at 17,352.45, while the...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy