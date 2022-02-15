ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global shares mostly lower as markets watch Ukraine tensions

Times Daily
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — European benchmarks jumped early Tuesday as the Kremlin and the West...

www.timesdaily.com

Fox News

Russia, Ukraine conflict cannot have America sitting on the sidelines

America can’t sit this one out. Backed up by China, Putin has yanked fresh U.S. military forces into Europe. As months go by, the U.S. will be stretched thin covering NATO’s eastern flank plus the Pacific where China looms. Add in seven percent annual inflation, and it’s a huge cost in the defense budget.
Times Daily

US Ukrainian clergy, flocks show support amid Russia crisis

Yuriy Opoka prays his wife and young daughter will be safe in Ukraine as he closely follows the massive buildup of Russian troops on the country's borders and dire warnings that they could invade at any time. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
Reuters

Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Asian shares rallied on Wednesday as fears of a Russian invasion of the Ukraine this week dissipated after Moscow indicated it was returning some troops to base from exercises, delivering investors a measure of relief. The tension between world powers over the Ukraine situation, which...
Axios

U.S. fears China is watching Ukraine to see how to treat Taiwan

The Biden administration believes Beijing is gauging the U.S. response to Russian threats to Ukraine as a proxy for how America would deal with more Chinese aggression against Taiwan, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: If Putin invades this week, as U.S. intelligence says could happen "any day now," the West...
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses rise on signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, with the Saudi index leading gains, as investors took confidence from Russia saying that some of its troops were returning to their bases. Russia said on Tuesday some of its military units were returning to their...
wmar2news

Russia's top diplomat urges Putin to keep discussions open with West as Ukraine tensions mount

MOSCOW — Russia's top diplomat has advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. Speaking at the start of a meeting with Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested Russia should continue a dialogue with the U.S. and its allies even though they have rejected Moscow's main security demands.
MarketWatch

Stocks end sharply higher as Ukraine tensions show tentative signs of easing

Stocks finished sharply higher Tuesday, with major indexes snapping a three-day losing streak, as Russia said it was pulling back some troops from the border with Ukraine after concluding military exercises. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 422 points, or 1.2%, to finish near 34,988, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 gained around 69 points, or 1.6%, to close near 4,471. The Nasdaq Composite jumped nearly 350 points, or 2.5%, ending near 14,140. Worries over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine had dogged equities in recent sessions. Analysts said it was too soon to sound the all-clear signal on Ukraine. Speaking at the White House, President Joe Biden said that the U.S. had not verified that Russian units had returned home. An invasion remains "distinctly possible," the president said.
The Independent

Australia urges China to denounce Russia over Ukraine

Australia’s prime minister on Tuesday urged China to denounce Russian threats against Ukraine, as the crisis between the U.S.-led allies and Moscow raises the specter of a broader conflict.Scott Morrison noted that Beijing and Moscow had announced they were pursuing closer relations since more than 100,000 Russian troops were sent to the Ukrainian border.“We would expect all nations, all governments around the world, to be denouncing what is taking place with the threats of violence against Ukraine,” Morrison told Parliament.“I do note that the Chinese government, together with the Russian government, have been banding together on this issue and...
BBC

Markets rally on hopes of Ukraine de-escalation

Global markets have rallied on hopes that military tensions over Ukraine could ease after Russia said it was recalling some of its troops from the country's border. Exchanges in Italy and Germany climbed roughly 2%, France's CAC 40 jumped 1.8% and London's FTSE 100 gained 1%. The three major US...
CBS News

Stocks climb after Russia says it pulled back some troops on Ukraine border

Stocks jumped Tuesday after Russia's Ministry of Defense said that some of the forces the country had massed around the Ukraine border were being pulled back to their bases. Western officials, however, were in no rush to accept the remarks as an indication that Russia is de-escalating. The S&P rose...
NPR

German chancellor warns of far-reaching sanctions if Russia moves on Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Monday, pledging solidarity with that country amid fears of a Russian invasion. Speaking at a news conference with his counterpart, Scholz said Ukraine's sovereignty is non-negotiable, adding that he expects Russia to take clear steps to deescalate tensions.
MarketWatch

Crude prices hit nearly $95 a barrel amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

Crude prices surged on Monday, as investors entered what could be a decisive week in the West's standoff with Russia, which has massed thousands of troops on Ukraine's border. U.S. stocks tumbled Friday and oil prices closed at the highest since 2014 after White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Russia could attack Ukraine "any day now." Futures for West Texas Intermediate crude.
