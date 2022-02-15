ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eveleth bank secures naming rights for Rock Ridge pool

By ANGIE RIEBE MESABI TRIBUNE
 17 hours ago

EVELETH/VIRGINIA — When the new Rock Ridge High School opens, the eight-lane pool with two state-of-the-art scoreboards and a spectator space to hold 400 will be called the “Miners National Bank Aquatic Center at Rock Ridge High School.”

Miners National Bank of Eveleth is being granted the naming rights to the aquatic center as a show of appreciation for its $150,000 donation to the Rock Ridge School District. The Rock Ridge School Board was slated to formally approve the naming rights agreement at Monday night’s meeting.

“We are just absolutely so appreciative of the support of Miners National Bank. We are so grateful for their donation and dedication to Rock Ridge,” said Willie Spelts, Rock Ridge fundraising coordinator and director of school-to-work engagement.

The donation was expected to be made by Tuesday, according to the agreement.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Miners National Bank of Eveleth President Jonathan Hoel said of the contribution. “We are so proud of the school board and administration for their vision and basically making this happen,” he said of the new school. “We are so honored to support this amazing investment in kids.”

Hoel has a 9-year-old son currently attending Franklin Elementary in Eveleth, who can now “look forward to a world-class education” at a high caliber, state-of-the-art campus.

The bank’s donation is part of the district’s #RockRidgeRising campaign, which launched in August 2020 to enhance the new campus. The campaign so far has raised more than $1.9 million via monetary gifts from alumni and local businesses and corporations, Spelts said.

The funds will be used to “enrich and enhance the new campus in all areas — academics, athletics and the arts,” he said. “We are so lucky to have so many wonderful supporters of the project, like Miners National Bank. It was so kind of Jon and Sarah (Teasck, the bank’s executive vice president) to make this investment to Rock Ridge so students can have the best possible facilities and education.”

The new Rock Ridge Public Schools, which are currently being constructed on a campus between Eveleth and Virginia, will combine students from the former Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert school districts.

The $117 million, 280,000-square-foot seventh to 12th grade RRHS is set to open September of next year, and the $35 million, 88,000-square-foot Laurentian Elementary is scheduled to open this September.

As of now, “everything is on-time,” Spelts said. Interior work, such as plumbing and wiring, is currently underway.

The high school’s aquatic center will include an athletic commons area and concessions between the pool and gymnasium, with a huge glass window at one side where spectators can view the 62-by-75-foot pool. Seating for 350 people will be on one side of the pool, with a spectator capacity of 400 between the bleachers and standing room.

The pool, with a depth of 12 feet, two inches on the deep end and 3 feet, six inches on the shallow side, will have eight starting blocks.

There are also windows at the east and south ends of the pool area to provide natural lighting.

According to the naming rights agreement, a sign signifying the aquatic facility as Miners National Bank Aquatic Center will be prominently displayed so that it will be clearly visible from outside the facility. Miners will also be the only banking institution allowed to have any signage or advertising at the aquatic center. Other businesses or athletic supporters will be allowed to have signs or advertising around the facility.

The district’s ultimate goal, Spelts said, “is to increase student achievement and make sure we prepare kids for post-high school.”

Everyone who has contributed to #RockRidgeRising is making that possible, he said. “We are so grateful to have such good people here, who want to give our kids the best education possible.”

Anyone interested in supporting the hashtag campaign can contact Willie Spelts at: 218-290-1237.

