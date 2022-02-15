ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

FOX 21 Online

Revenge on the Mind of Duluth Boxer Danny Huffman

DULUTH, Minn. – This Friday night, Duluth boxer Danny Huffman will be back in action at the Grand Casino in Hinckley. He’ll take on Jessie Addison in a re-match of their fight two and a half years ago that was called a draw. And after a re-match win in his last fight back in October, Huffman says a win this Friday means the two blemishes on his record will be taken care of.
DULUTH, MN
Minot Daily News

Wedding to remember

Manuel and Kelsey (Bachmeier) Baeza had wanted a unique, fun wedding, but the ceremony they experienced a week ago was beyond even what they had envisioned. The Baezas were among four couples married during video filming with musicians and actors Jennifer Lopez and Maluma under the rooftop dome at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles Feb. 7.
MINOT, ND
Bring Me The News

Hockey community shows support for 10-year-old MN boy with cancer

The hockey community is showing their support for a 10-year-old Minnesota boy as he battles an aggressive form of cancer. Jack Albert, a left-winger on Alexandria's squirt team, was diagnosed with stage 4 Burkitt’s lymphoma on Jan. 24, according to the Albert Strong Facebook page. He's undergone his first course of treatment, with three to five more rounds of chemotherapy in his future, a Go Fund Me page states.
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls skiers compete in Big 9 meet for Northfield

Cannon Falls junior Billy Wilson finished second for the second year in a row and Cannon Falls freshman Clara Wilson took 18th at the Big 9 Conference Championship alpine ski meet on Jan. 31 at Welch Village. Both skiers compete for the Northfield Cooperative Alpine Ski team. Billy Wilson finished...
CANNON FALLS, MN
State
Minnesota State
northwoodsleague.com

Eau Claire Express Announces New Ownership

Eau Claire, Wis. – Partners of Toycen Baseball Club, announce the purchase of the Eau Claire Express Baseball Team of the Northwoods League. The Eau Claire Express is currently owned by Eau Claire Baseball, managed by Bill Varsho, Dale Rowlett, and Andy Neborak. Toycen Baseball Club is owned and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
NRToday.com

Richard Burchell

Richard was born in Richmond, California, to Inez Faye Hibbard Burchell and Claude Albert Burchell. Two years later, Claude was killed in a logging accident, so Richard was raised by his aunt, Opal Hibbard and his grandmother, Margaret Hendrix. He joined the Navy in 1944, where he served in the Pacific Theater of WWII aboard the PC1080 as a sonarman, hunting for Japanese subs. After leaving the service, Richard wed Bonnie Lou McCabe; they had one child, Jeffery, before they divorced.
RICHMOND, CA
estesparknews.com

Richard Oldberg

We have just learned of the passing of Richard Oldberg, a longtime member of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s horn section, who died in Estes Park, Colorado on December 27, 2021. He was eighty-three. Born on June 21, 1938, in Evanston, Illinois, Oldberg began his horn studies in the public...
ESTES PARK, CO

