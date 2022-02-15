DULUTH, Minn. – This Friday night, Duluth boxer Danny Huffman will be back in action at the Grand Casino in Hinckley. He’ll take on Jessie Addison in a re-match of their fight two and a half years ago that was called a draw. And after a re-match win in his last fight back in October, Huffman says a win this Friday means the two blemishes on his record will be taken care of.

DULUTH, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO