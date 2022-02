Malang Sarr has shared his pride after the amazing feeling that followed as Chelsea lifted the Club World Cup on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi. Sarr, 23, featured in both games against Al Hilal and Palmeiras. He played three minutes of the semi-final, before coming on in extra-time against Palmeiras which saw the Blues claim a 2-1 win at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium to clinch glory in the Middle East.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO