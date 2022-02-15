ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Heavy rain may return to the islands this week

By Justin Cruz
KHON2
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The recent run of drier-than-normal weather is coming to an end. Overall shower activity is slowly ramping up and some showers may be heavy in the Thursday through Saturday timeframe.

