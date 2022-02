"You get used to it. The walls shake," says Sam, a resident of Midland, a town in west Texas where hydraulic fracturing for oil and gas -- known as "fracking" -- is causing more and more earthquakes. "Then another tremor comes a second later, like a truck passing nearby," said the 44-year-old, who did not wish to disclose his last name. Echoing his words, three quakes rocked the ground in just one day on February 4. This region of the Permian Basin, from which 40 percent of US oil and 15 percent of its gas are extracted, experienced nine earthquakes greater than three-magnitude in 2019, 51 in 2020 and 176 in 2021, according to market intelligence firm Sourcenergy.

ODESSA, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO