Franklin’s girls basketball team closed out its regular season on a high note Monday night as it snagged a 25-20 victory over Hickory on the road in a Region 5 clash. The Knights crept out to a 6-2 advantage after the first eight minutes, but the Hornets cut that margin all the way down to 10-9 by the half. Franklin, though, increased its lead to 16-12 by the end of the third before setting the final with a 9-8 final stanza.

FRANKLIN, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO