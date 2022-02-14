Winterhawks Weekly: Gauthier makes history as Hawks win twice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.- Air Force women’s basketball set a new program standard in Tuesday’s 77-63 win over the Broncos, as the Falcons have now won more games overall and within the Mountain West Conference then ever before. Air Force’s previous Division I program highs of 13 wins overall and seven conference wins were both eclipsed this evening with a hardy thanks to Riley Snyder. The senior scored a season-high 26 points on 11-13 shooting from the field, including 4-6 from three-point range. Her 11 made attempts are the most by an Air Force player this season, as 22 of Snyder’s 26 points came before halftime. Snyder’s performance places her 34 points shy of Kaelin Immel’s Division I program scoring record with still four regular season games remaining. Tuesday marks Snyder’s highest scoring output since December 28, 2020 when she was responsible for 27 points in an Air Force victory over Portland State.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO