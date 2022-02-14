ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterhawks Weekly: Gauthier makes history as Hawks win twice

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing their run of consecutive games against the Spokane Chiefs, the Hawks took wins in two of three last week as netminder Taylor Gauthier etched his name in Winterhawks history with the Club’s longest shutout streak. Portland’s high-flying offense continued to produce as well, outscoring Spokane 19-4 across last week’s three...

