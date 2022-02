Playing in New England is always special for Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels. It’s a chance for his family to see him play. in person. “My parents don’t really come out a lot,” Samuels said Monday after practice. “My dad actually came out to a game against Seton Hall. They don’t get the chance come out that much so when I get a chance to be around the New England area they grab a boatload of people, friends, family and show their support.”

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO