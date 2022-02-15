ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead following shooting outside Fresno apartment complex, police say

By Kellie Helton
 17 hours ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person has died after they were shot outside of an apartment complex on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 9:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Winery and Lane avenues after it had been reported that someone had been shot.

Officials say the victim did not survive their injuries. Authorities have not yet released the age or gender of the person who was killed.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown and a description of the suspect has not been released by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

