Column: We need to stop ghost guns

NEW from THE TRACE: In disadvantaged areas, shootings cluster near gun shops, study finds. Researchers from Rutgers University used shooting and demographic data to explore the relationship between gun stores and violence between 2016 and 2018 in Atlanta. They found that shootings in neighborhoods with high rates of poverty and unemployment tended to cluster around gun shops. In better-off neighborhoods, the opposite was true: Gun stores almost seemed to repel shootings. The analysis suggests that the ways certain gun dealers increase access to firearms make disadvantaged neighborhoods more violent. “We hope our study redirects some focus to that point of origin rather than the necessary but significantly more difficult process of interrupting gun trafficking networks,” said Daniel Semenza, a Rutgers sociologist and the study’s lead author. The findings come as the Biden administration pursues a harder line against noncompliant gun dealers. Champe Barton has more on the study here.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO