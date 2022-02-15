ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Column: We need to stop ghost guns

By St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Quad-Cities Times
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden’s call to crack down on “ghost guns” — weapons with no serial numbers that are made from kits or 3D printers — should be the easiest lift imaginable. With violent crime being such a top issue with most Americans, how is it possible that any sitting politician of...

Related
Mercury News

Opinion: Thinking of buying a gun for self-defense? Don’t do it

During my more than 25 years as an emergency medicine physician, I treated hundreds of patients with gunshot wounds. I treated criminals who shot each other. I treated gun owners who killed their family members in drunken rages. I pronounced dead suicide victims who shot themselves with an easily accessible handgun in their home.
thetrace.org

Young People Are More Likely to Carry Guns If They Believe Their Local Police Are Biased

NEW from THE TRACE: In disadvantaged areas, shootings cluster near gun shops, study finds. Researchers from Rutgers University used shooting and demographic data to explore the relationship between gun stores and violence between 2016 and 2018 in Atlanta. They found that shootings in neighborhoods with high rates of poverty and unemployment tended to cluster around gun shops. In better-off neighborhoods, the opposite was true: Gun stores almost seemed to repel shootings. The analysis suggests that the ways certain gun dealers increase access to firearms make disadvantaged neighborhoods more violent. “We hope our study redirects some focus to that point of origin rather than the necessary but significantly more difficult process of interrupting gun trafficking networks,” said Daniel Semenza, a Rutgers sociologist and the study’s lead author. The findings come as the Biden administration pursues a harder line against noncompliant gun dealers. Champe Barton has more on the study here.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Rise in crime fueled in part by "ghost" guns, ATF says

President Biden is meeting with New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday to discuss the wave of gun violence plaguing America's cities. "Ghost" guns, unregistered and untraceable homemade weapons that can be made with a 3D printer, are partly driving the spike in crime, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The weapons can be produced for less than $200.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Times

Five myths of gun control

President Biden was in New York last week for a photo-op with the new mayor and to push the left’s favorite anti-crime panacea — more gun control. After the crime wave of the past year, the president finally made it to the frontlines. What he said was so predictable that it could only inspire a collective yawn.
POTUS
BBC

Gun control advocates 'disappointed' with President Biden

Survivors of a school shooting that left 17 people dead have said they are "disappointed" in President Joe Biden's lack of action on gun control. Monday marks four years since a teen gunman killed 14 students and three teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Mr Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Beatrice Daily Sun

Biden grappling with rising gun violence

WASHINGTON — Illegal guns are flooding the streets. Teenagers are being murdered. And alarming numbers of police officers have been shot dead. Gun violence already on the rise during the pandemic is spiking anew, and beleaguered cities are struggling with how to manage it. President Joe Biden visits one of them — New York — on Thursday as he tries to dispel criticism from the right that he hasn't been tough enough on crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Ghost guns' in crosshairs of Biden firearms fight

The US government is to crack down on homemade guns bought and sold without records amid a surge in gun crimes. The justice department will open a national "Ghost Gun Initiative" to pursue federal charges against those involved in the trade of such weapons, President Joe Biden has said. He...
U.S. POLITICS
Mic

Parkland families are calling out Biden for inaction on gun control

Four years after 17 people — the vast majority of them children — were shot and killed at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, President Biden is touting his accomplishments on gun reform, and urging Congress to do more to rein in America’s addiction to gun violence.
PARKLAND, FL
BBC

California firearms: City rules gun owners must have liability cover

Gun owners in the California city of San Jose will soon be required to take out liability insurance against gun injuries or accidents, if landmark legislation is given final approval. It will be the first time anywhere in the US that people will be compelled to purchase coverage for their...
LAW
crimevoice.com

Busted with “Ghost Gun”

Perhaps it’s the daily news reports of the potential outbreak of armed conflict between Russia and her neighbors to the west, or perhaps it’s the haggling in the halls of the U.S. Congress over crime statistics emanating from many American cities responsible for what appears to be a proliferation of firearms violations throughout the Central Coast.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KRMG

Gun control groups press Biden to do more to stop violence

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Four years after 17 people were gunned down at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, families and gun control advocates are pressing President Joe Biden to do more to address gun violence. One father of a victim killed in the shooting sent an...
PARKLAND, FL
KHBS

On Parkland anniversary, Biden urges Congress on gun control

WASHINGTON — Four years after 17 people were gunned down at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, President Joe Biden says his administration stands with the advocates working to end gun violence and is urging the nation to uphold the “solemn obligation” to “keep each other safe.”
PARKLAND, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden doubles down on gun control demands in new statement

President Joe Biden kicked off the week by using the fourth anniversary of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., to double down on his calls for harsher gun control. In a statement on Monday remembering the 14 students and three educators killed in...
PARKLAND, FL
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: We need safe gun storage

I’m a retired Alaska teacher with a wonderful new job: I help care for my two grandbabies while my daughters and sons-in-law are working. With those little ones in my life, child safety is always on my mind. My father, husband and sons-in-law are hunters. We’re grateful for the...
ALASKA STATE
Axios

Parkland survivor David Hogg: "Biden needs to do something" on gun control

David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, told CNN on Monday that President Biden "needs to do something" to prevent gun violence. Driving the news: Monday marked the fourth anniversary of the Parkland shooting, in which a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, including 14 students. Marking the anniversary, Biden tweeted that "Congress must act," but Hogg insisted there is more the president can do on his own.
POTUS

