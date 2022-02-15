Transfer news: City keen on Barca's Gonzalez

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, says the club will decide whether he stays or goes when his present deal ends in the summer. The Germany international has already received offers to join Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Athletic - subscription) Newcastle will return to Sevilla in the summer with a...
In world football, no other club competition quite matches up to the popularity and the pull of the UEFA Champions League (UCL). The tournament features the best teams from Europe vying for the coveted trophy and the bragging rights to be called ‘Europe’s best’ each year. While...
Sergio Ramos is out of PSG's Champions League clash with Real Madrid. Ramos will miss this week's Champions League game against his former side Real Madrid due to a muscle injury, according to the French club. However, former Barça striker Neymar does seem set to return to the PSG squad,...
The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barca target Betis' Fekir. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is said to be...
Thomas Tuchel has opened up on Chelsea's game plan which saw them defeat Palmeiras to be crowned World Champions, lifting the Club World Cup on Saturday. A Romelu Lukaku opener was added to by a late Kai Havertz penalty to see Chelsea lift the trophy for the first time in their history.
Barcelona coach Xavi is demanding Sergi Roberto be secured to a new contract. Sport says Roberto is out of contract in June and has not renewed. He joined the club aged 14 from Gimnastic de Tarragona and his future, right now, is complicated because the offer he has received from the club does not match with what he has in mind.
It's the clash of the titans in the Champions League, as 13-time winners Real Madrid face a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16. The Parisian side only managed to win three of its six group games, leaving them in second position behind Manchester City, while Real Madrid topped their group, five points clear of Italian champions Inter Milan.
And with that, our coverage of another day of top football action comes to an end. Barcelona and Juventus rescue late points in La Liga and Serie A, Liverpool earn another key win near the top of the Premier League and Tottenham's Champions League prospects take another blow. Did we...
Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur battle Barcelona for Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij. According to FC Inter News (h/t The Express), Tottenham Hotspur will battle it out with Barcelona to sign Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij in the near future. He has been sensational for club and country and despite turning 30 this month, has looked better than ever in the heart of his team’s defence.
Kylian Mbappe's injury-time strike saw PSG beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Parc des Princes. PSG had appeared to be heading for a frustrating goalless draw in the French capital after Lionel Messi saw his 62nd-minute penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois.
When Kylian Mbappe lines up for Paris St-Germain on Tuesday against Real Madrid he will face the club he will almost certainly join when his contract expires this summer. While nothing has been confirmed, it would be a major shock if the France striker does not end up in the white shirt he has dreamed of wearing since he was a kid.
(Reuters) – Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo apologised for his “unfortunate gesture” in Sunday’s 2-2 LaLiga draw away at city rivals Espanyol, saying the “tension” of the match led to the incident. Araujo appeared to be taking aim at Espanyol midfielder Nico Melamed while he...
After the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in the January transfer window, Liverpool are now setting their sights on Serie A for a possible next move according to a report. The Reds made their move for the Colombian international after Tottenham Hostpur had bid for him, forcing Liverpool to bring forward their interest for a player that was earmarked as a summer target originally.
What a weekend of football this was! Chelsea were crowned champions of the world, beating Palmeiras 2-1 (in extra time). Back in England, Liverpool just about made sure Manchester City's lead at the top remained at 9, while Manchester United stuttered to yet another tame draw. In Spain, Real Madrid's...
MANCHESTER CITY have made an offer to sign Brazilian wonderkid Savio from Atletico Mineiro, according to reports. City signed Argentinian youngster Julian Alvarez last month and it appears Pep Guardiola is set to get another promising South American addition to his squad. Savio, 17, has caught the eye in his...
PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain drew first blood in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday thanks to Kylian Mbappe's late winner at Parc des Princes with just seconds remaining on the clock. Just when it looked as if the victory had slipped away...
Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is attracting the interest of Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma as he weighs up whether to leave Old Trafford this summer. (Sun) Manchester City have bid £5.5m plus add-ons for Atletico Mineiro winger Savio. The Brazil youth international, 17, is also...
Philippe Coutinho has already been the talk of the town ever since he has joined forces with Aston Villa on loan from FC Barcelona. The Brazilian also got reunited with former Liverpool FC legend, Steven Gerrard — who was said to be the torchbearer in convincing Coutinho to ply his trade at Villa Park.
Real Madrid were horrible in the first leg of the Champions League, and it was only by the excellence of the center backs and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois that Los Blancos seemed headed to share the spoils. That is until, of course, the ever-present danger man Kylian Mbappe scored a great solo goal in stoppage time to lift the home side to a 1-0 victory.
