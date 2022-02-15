ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news: City keen on Barca's Gonzalez

BBC
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City are among a host of Premier League...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rudiger, Carlos, Pogba, Nkunku, Gonzalez, Icardi

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, says the club will decide whether he stays or goes when his present deal ends in the summer. The Germany international has already received offers to join Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Athletic - subscription) Newcastle will return to Sevilla in the summer with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Sergio Ramos out of PSG clash with Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos is out of PSG's Champions League clash with Real Madrid. Ramos will miss this week's Champions League game against his former side Real Madrid due to a muscle injury, according to the French club. However, former Barça striker Neymar does seem set to return to the PSG squad,...
SOCCER
ESPN

Transfer Talk: Barcelona plan €60 million move for Real Betis star Nabil Fekir

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barca target Betis' Fekir. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is said to be...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi demanding new contract for Roberto

Barcelona coach Xavi is demanding Sergi Roberto be secured to a new contract. Sport says Roberto is out of contract in June and has not renewed. He joined the club aged 14 from Gimnastic de Tarragona and his future, right now, is complicated because the offer he has received from the club does not match with what he has in mind.
SOCCER
Sporting News

PSG vs. Real Madrid time, TV channel, stream, lineups, betting odds for Champions League match

It's the clash of the titans in the Champions League, as 13-time winners Real Madrid face a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16. The Parisian side only managed to win three of its six group games, leaving them in second position behind Manchester City, while Real Madrid topped their group, five points clear of Italian champions Inter Milan.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
tothelaneandback.com

Transfer News: Tottenham keen to reunite Conte with 30-year-old Serie A star

Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur battle Barcelona for Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij. According to FC Inter News (h/t The Express), Tottenham Hotspur will battle it out with Barcelona to sign Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij in the near future. He has been sensational for club and country and despite turning 30 this month, has looked better than ever in the heart of his team’s defence.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Kylian Mbappe: Is PSG striker destined to join Real Madrid this summer?

When Kylian Mbappe lines up for Paris St-Germain on Tuesday against Real Madrid he will face the club he will almost certainly join when his contract expires this summer. While nothing has been confirmed, it would be a major shock if the France striker does not end up in the white shirt he has dreamed of wearing since he was a kid.
SOCCER
kfgo.com

Soccer-Barca’s Araujo apologises for his gesture in Espanyol match

(Reuters) – Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo apologised for his “unfortunate gesture” in Sunday’s 2-2 LaLiga draw away at city rivals Espanyol, saying the “tension” of the match led to the incident. Araujo appeared to be taking aim at Espanyol midfielder Nico Melamed while he...
SOCCER
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Weighing Up A Summer Move For Serie A Star, Will Face Competition From Atletico Madrid & Juventus

After the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in the January transfer window, Liverpool are now setting their sights on Serie A for a possible next move according to a report. The Reds made their move for the Colombian international after Tottenham Hostpur had bid for him, forcing Liverpool to bring forward their interest for a player that was earmarked as a summer target originally.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Savio, Ndidi, Bissouma, Bowen, Broja, Kounde

Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is attracting the interest of Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma as he weighs up whether to leave Old Trafford this summer. (Sun) Manchester City have bid £5.5m plus add-ons for Atletico Mineiro winger Savio. The Brazil youth international, 17, is also...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy