Transfer news: Players not convinced by Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has said that Manchester United are in an "unusual situation" following Mason Greenwood’s arrest but called on his players to come together and ensure they have a successful end to the season.Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a young woman on Sunday, then further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill while in custody.The 20-year-old was released on bail by Greater Manchester Police pending further investigation on Wednesday but will remain suspended by United, not playing or training at the club "until further notice".Rangnick said that Greenwood's arrest had not distracted...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO