Soccer

Transfer news: Players not convinced by Rangnick

BBC
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo and several other Manchester United players do not believe interim boss Ralf Rangnick has the ability to manage the club and is out of his depth at Old Trafford. (AS - in...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Mason Greenwood news: Manchester United left in ‘unusual situation’ says manager Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has said that Manchester United are in an "unusual situation" following Mason Greenwood’s arrest but called on his players to come together and ensure they have a successful end to the season.Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a young woman on Sunday, then further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill while in custody.The 20-year-old was released on bail by Greater Manchester Police pending further investigation on Wednesday but will remain suspended by United, not playing or training at the club "until further notice".Rangnick said that Greenwood's arrest had not distracted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Man Utd 2-0 Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes score as Ralf Rangnick's side move up to fourth

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goal drought in emphatic style as Manchester United moved up to fourth in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford. Ronaldo had gone six games without scoring but blasted home before Lewis Dunk's red card dented Brighton's hopes and Bruno Fernandes' strike effort added late gloss to the score.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick defends players against Scholes criticism

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick insists the players are responding to his coaching. Rangnick believes United's failure to master pressing was apparent in their 1-1 draw with Southampton. For the third game running, United went in at half-time 1-0 up but conceded early in the second, this time just a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gary Neville responds after Manchester United players compare Ralf Rangnick’s assistant to Ted Lasso

Gary Neville has slammed Manchester United’s players of being “disrespectful” towards the club’s coaching staff, after reports that Ralf Rangnick’s assistant had been nicknamed ‘Ted Lasso’. ESPN reported on Friday that United’s players were growing frustrated with interim manager Rangnick’s training sessions, which have largely been led by his American assistant Chris Armas. The report said that United’s players had taken to describing Armas as Ted Lasso, a reference to the fictional American head coach and title character from the hit comedy. “The fact they were describing the number two of Ralf Rangnick as Ted Lasso, I didn’t find...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville Calls Out Manchester United's Weak Players For Undermining Ralf Rangnick

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville is disgusted at the club's players as the undermine manager Ralf Rangnick, claiming he knows who they are. Manchester United under the Glazer ownership has gone from bad to worse. From allowing a banker to run the club in Ed Woodward to allowing player power to overcome any leadership a manager has.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Solskjaer also to blame if Manchester United miss top four - Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick says former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to shoulder some of the blame if Manchester United miss out on a place in the top four this season. United are stuttering in the race of Champions League football after successive draws with Burnley and Southampton. Rangnick admits he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes goals see hosts return to the top four... as impressive Seagulls go a goal down and have Lewis Dunk sent off in 81 seconds of madness

Early in the second half Manchester United's Luke Shaw ambled without purpose down the left and played an infield pass to nobody that almost went out of play on the other side of the pitch. In the stands, they could hardly be bothered to complain. By then the United support...
PREMIER LEAGUE
UEFA

