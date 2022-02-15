Letter: Asking for a refund

Over the last 70 years, I have seen our country turn its back on a product that it actually encouraged in years past. Tobacco was the most important cash crop in colonial America and continued as such in the south for decades. During World War II, every member of the armed...
A Feb. 9 news article made me ask, "Why evict Iowa park rangers from their homes when state parks are growing in prosperity?" Why can’t state leaders see the value of investing Iowa’s budget surplus to update those houses? Let’s give back to those public servants. Iowa needs to increase support for Department of Natural Resources rangers who protect our environment and encourage conservation of our natural resources.
Many Ohioans may get a bit of money back in their pockets in the next few months from FirstEnergy. That money, of course, should have been in folks’ pockets in the first place. It will pretty much amount to pocket change, with interest. That’s all right though, isn’t it?
As millions prepare to file their taxes, they are anxiously waiting to see how much of a refund they can expect from the IRS. There have been several changes in tax laws for 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, so with stimulus checks and the child tax credits, this year is confusing.
Your service to our country has always been appreciated by patriotic Americans. We are thankful that our country has men and women like yourselves that were able and willing to defend our freedom. To say thank you again would simply not rise to what you put on the line, in service to our country. America has remained the greatest nation on earth, in large part because of men and women like yourselves.
Have you heard of Plan C? Because the Iowa House of Representatives certainly has. With the bill HF 2119, the Iowa Legislature intends to criminalize receiving abortion pills through the mail. This bill would further deny healthcare to people in rural areas, and people without access to reliable transportation. An...
Millions of Americans have filed their taxes and are eagerly waiting for their tax refund from the IRS. They want to know how long it will take for the IRS to approve it after the last two years have seen major delays. Once your return is filed and processed with...
Subject: A possible way to start a grassroots movement to unite the country. We need to start non-combative dialogues to educate the general public. I think this is a good example: "Do you support our troops and our veterans?" (I think that most people will explain how patriotic they are.)
Most Americans are worried they will get a smaller refund on their federal income tax this year, and that's not an entirely misplaced assumption. The average refund last year was around $2,800. And though it's still early in the tax season, this year it looks like refunds are averaging $2,200.
WHAT WE KNOW: The state of Illinois is requiring municipalities to have their pension funds funded at 90% by the year 2040. WHAT'S NEW: Colona's pension fund had a good year, with net income of $615,260 and a return on investment of 20.32%. Overall, the fund is at 57% compared with 53% the previous year, according to Treasurer Jen Legare, who gave the annual municipal compliance report at Monday's council meeting.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Proposals to increase state spending and slash taxes moved closer to reality with crucial floor votes Monday in the New Mexico House and Senate, as lawmakers set priorities for an unprecedented deluge of state government income. The state Senate voted 37-3 to endorse a...
DES MOINES — Legislation to make sure Iowans receiving public assistance are “the truly eligible” was approved by the House Human Resources Committee on Tuesday over Democratic concerns that the cost of the bill would be more than the savings. “There’s a lot of good things in...
Requiring storm shelters is the best way to protect warehouse workers from deadly tornadoes, experts told lawmakers in a hearing Monday roughly two months after six workers died in an Amazon facility in Edwardsville. But concerns about losing business to overregulation were also on the table. State Rep. Katie Stuart,...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Supporters of legislation to address climate change rallied in Maryland on Tuesday to speed up the state’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from 40% of 2006 levels to 60% in 18 years.
The ambitious “Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022” includes provisions to expand the state’s electric vehicle fleet, require large buildings to reduce emissions and help communities disproportionately affected by climate change.
“This legislation makes sure that we’re putting ourselves on track, on the path, to strong, sustainable solutions to deal with our climate, but also to help with our public health and our economy,” said...
Several of his own members have thrown up obstacles to speedy passage. What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday there is "no danger" of a government shutdown as GOP senators throw up hurdles and the calendar flips closer to the Feb. 18 deadline. "As is often...
President Joe Biden kicked off the week by using the fourth anniversary of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., to double down on his calls for harsher gun control. In a statement on Monday remembering the 14 students and three educators killed in...
Good News for Low-Income AmericansPhoto by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels. Although a fourth stimulus check seems very unlikely in the US, some good news is on the years year that is, during this tax season, millions of low-income citizens are eligible for an increased tax rebate.
One of the least discussed harms from school closures during the pandemic has been the extra costs families face with securing child care, finding alternative education arrangements and losing income due to missing work. State leaders must step in. Governors should use their American Rescue Plan funds to provide families with financial assistance to absorb […]
(Reuters) - Breastfeeding mothers should be allowed to bring pumping equipment into law school and bar exam testing rooms, according to the American Bar Association’s policy making body. The ABA’s House of Delegates on Monday overwhelmingly approved a resolution urging bar examiners, law schools, bar associations and legal employers...
The identification of a highly virulent subtype of HIV in the Netherlands underscores the importance of surveillance, testing and prompt initiation of therapy. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Since human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) first appeared, it has diverged into various subtypes across the...
