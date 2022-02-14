ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Nova “Augmented”

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow the dramatic personal journey of Hugh Herr, a biophysicist working to create...

Focal Augments Alpha Evo Studio Monitor Line

Montreal, Canada (February 1, 2022)—Focal has expanded its Alpha Evo studio monitor line with the introduction of its new Alpha 80 Evo and Alpha Twin Evo powered monitors, joined by the additional debut of its Sub One subwoofer, designed for the Evo and Shape monitor lines. Like the original...
Comvita unlocks the taste of honey with the help of augmented reality

It’s another busy day at Expo 2020 in the bustling Middle Eastern metropolis of Dubai. Many in the crowd are enjoying the warm Arabian winter weather. But one group of visitors can’t wait to get out of the sunshine. They want to enter a dark enchanted forest that’s almost half a world away and explore it, virtually.
Wireless Virtual Reality Augmentations

'Unlink VR' is a new metaverse-focused combination of wearable sensors and external detection systems that works wirelessly. Current virtual reality devices that use intricate features such as full-body tracking and high-resolution, high-frame-rate gaming use a multitude of wires and wired sensors. Rather than selling an entirely new headset that works wirelessly, Unlink VR is an augmentation for existing headsets that transforms them into wireless ones.
Top 5 Augmented Reality Trends for 2022

Augmented reality is clearly becoming increasingly popular. From just over 500 million mobile augmented reality users worldwide in 2020 to 810 million last year (according to Statista), we have seen massive and continued uptake of this cutting-edge technology. In 2022, it is estimated that 1.1 billion people will use AR on their phones alone.
Bionic eye implants enable a blind person to see again

Doctors successfully implanted a microchip in a woman’s retina, restoring some vision to her blind eye. After having normal vision for most of her life, the 88-year-old suffered from dry age-related macular degeneration, causing her to lose sight in one eye. The implant is being tested in clinical trials...
HoloLens augmented reality headset not cancelled confirms Microsoft

Rumours were circulating last week that Microsoft had pulled the plug on its HoloLens augmented reality headset and had cancelled its development. However this week Microsoft has reached out to put things straight and says that the “HoloLens is doing great” and develop and has not been cancelled. Although a number of employees have departed the development team if reports from the Wall Street Journal are to be believed.
Unlocking the benefits of AI by augmenting your people

For many years Artificial intelligence (AI) has been highlighted as a technology that can transform business by allowing companies to analyze much larger and more variable unstructured data sets and information, and use the results to take faster, better actions. However, despite the hype AI applications have not yet become...
NOVA “Great Mammoth Mystery”

Sir David Attenborough investigates a unique site in southern England where amateur fossil hunters uncovered giant mammoth bones and evidence of Neanderthals. A team of paleontologists and archeologists soon discover that the site preserves rare evidence of the extinct beasts and early human inhabitants of Britain dating to over 200,000 years ago. What skills did the early humans have to help them survive during the Ice Age? How did they hunt and protect themselves against formidable creatures such as mammoths? Featuring hands-on experiments with replicas of Neanderthal-era spears and stone tools, NOVA brings the world of prehistoric Britain vividly to life.
KALOAD Multifunctional Triangular Ab Roller

Meet the KALOAD Multifunctional Triangular Ab Roller: a compact fitness tool that lets you work your core muscles hard indoors. It lets you work your ab muscles in multiple directions. This ab roller supports 180-degree movement. You may want to also check out:. This ab roller measures 32.5cm by 32.5cm...
Markov Chains: Multi-Step Transitions

In my previous article we introduced the idea of the Markov Property and developed it to explain a Markov Chain. I advise the current reader to have a flick through that post before proceeding with this one:. However, in a nut shell, the Markov Property is when the probability of...
Cult.fit Now Master Franchise Partner For Gold's Gym

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Health and wellness platform Cult.fit on Monday announced it has picked up a majority stake in F2 Fun & Fitness India Pvt. Ltd, thereby becoming the master franchise partner for Gold’s Gym in India. This investment by Cult.fit will be instrumental in reinforcing the company’s strong commitment to building the largest fitness and wellness ecosystem in India.
Augmented Reality

The entire CI/CD/ARA market has been in flux almost since its inception. No sooner did we find a solution to a given problem than a better idea came along. The level of change has been intensified by increasing use, which has driven changes to underlying tools. Changes in infrastructure, such ... Read More.
Are we ready for an augmented reality future?

It’s been nearly five years since Snap Inc., which owns the app Snapchat, went public on the New York Stock Exchange. And last week, for the first time ever, Snap reported a quarterly profit. The company also said that 319 million people are now using Snapchat on a daily...
