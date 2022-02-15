LaQuan Smith wants the women he designs for to shine

Dipping into decades past for a new look is cooler than ever, but for many of us it’s always been a part of building a fresh wardrobe. Growing up in the 1990s, my teen fashion was a mix of baggy, brightly colored jeans, baby tees, embroidered 1970s varsity jackets, and headwraps pulled from my mom's closet, kept from her youth. Thanks to Marc Jacobs' pioneering efforts splashing grunge across Perry Ellis' high fashion runway, I learned to compliment rather than match and mix recognizable brands with random-but-carefully-selected secondhand pieces. This approach works because, like time in the pandemic, fashion is an artful but flat circle; it shuttles us around a ferris wheel of styles that resurface again and again through the decades.

