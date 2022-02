After becoming the youngest coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl, Rams head coach Sean McVay did what most young folks do at a party: he asked for a beer. The 36-year-old prodigy beamed with pride as he held the Lombardi trophy last night. His 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals capped off a season in which the Rams went “all-in” on a title. When he started making the rounds for media requests after the trophy ceremony, McVay loosened up and had some fun.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO