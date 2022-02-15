ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Winless this month, Pacers head to Milwaukee next

The Indiana Pacers will look to earn their first win in February as they try to begin their ascent out of the bottom third of the Eastern Conference when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

The Pacers find themselves in the midst of a six-game losing streak and have not won since Jan. 31. They have now dropped 14 of their last 18 and sit at 13th place in the East after Sunday’s 129-120 loss to the Timberwolves.

Tyrese Haliburton paced Indiana with 22 points and 16 assists on 7-of-14 shooting. Oshae Brissett added 22 points and 13 rebounds, both of which were season highs, and Lance Stephenson went for 21 points off the bench.

“The second quarter was rough, fourth quarter was little bit rough, but all-in-all, against a team that had all their guys, are playing very well and very talented, we did some good things to hang around,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. “There’s some very positive things and there’s some obvious things that need work.”

Indiana has been severely hampered by injuries over the past two months. Malcolm Brogdon likely will not face his old team due to an Achilles injury, and Myles Turner is shut down through the All-Star break with a foot injury.

T.J. Warren, T.J. McConnell and Chris Duarte are also sidelined, and Isaiah Jackson is listed as day-to-day with an ankle injury.

After they were traded from Sacramento, Haliburton and Buddy Hield have seemingly been the only bright spots for the Pacers. Through their first two games with Indiana, Haliburton is averaging 22.5 points and 11 assists, and Hield is averaging 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds.

The Bucks dropped back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 17 after falling 122-107 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. They found themselves in a 17-point hole at halftime and were unable to mount a comeback.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined due to a sore ankle, Jrue Holiday paced Milwaukee with 23 points and six assists on 9-of-16 shooting. Bobby Portis chipped in 17 points, and Khris Middleton poured in 16 to go along with 11 rebounds and nine assists.

“Preparation’s important, awareness is important, but I think credit to Portland. Those guys played well whether they’re new, old, different, know them, don’t know them,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said. “They played well, we didn’t.”

Despite the loss, the Bucks have still been on a nice stretch, winning eight of their last 12 games dating back to Jan. 19. They also hold a 5-2 record at home during that span.

Pat Connaughton will be out on Tuesday after undergoing surgery on Monday to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal on his right hand, and Brook Lopez is also doubtful as he continues to recover from back surgery.

George Hill could also miss the game against Indiana with a neck injury that has sidelined him for the past seven games, but Antetokounmpo is expected to be back after his one-game hiatus.

Tuesday marks the fourth and final meeting between Milwaukee and the Pacers this season. The Bucks have a chance to sweep the season series after earning wins on Dec. 15, Nov. 28 and Oct. 25.

–Field Level Media

