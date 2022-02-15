ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Dixie State visits New Mexico State following Allen’s 24-point game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 20 hours ago

Dixie State Trailblazers (12-13, 5-7 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (21-4, 9-2 WAC)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts the Dixie State Trailblazers after Teddy Allen scored 24 points in New Mexico State’s 72-68 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Aggies are 11-1 on their home court. New Mexico State is eighth in the WAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Jabari Rice averaging 3.3.

The Trailblazers are 5-7 in WAC play. Dixie State is fourth in the WAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Dancell Leter averaging 2.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season in WAC play. The Aggies won the last matchup 77-69 on Feb. 11. Allen scored 20 points points to help lead the Aggies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 19.8 points and 7.2 rebounds. Rice is shooting 38.9% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

Frank Staine is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 8.4 points. Hunter Schofield is averaging 15.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dixie State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
texastech.com

PREVIEW: No. 11 Tech, No. 7 Baylor ready for rematch

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 11 Texas Tech is set to play a pair of nationally ranked Big 12 opponents this week, beginning with No. 7 Baylor at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the United Supermarkets Arena before travelling to take on No. 20 Texas on Saturday in Austin. Tech won the first game in both series this season and comes into its matchup against the reigning national champion Bears with a 15-0 home record, having won 18 in a row at home dating back to last season and with a 2-2 record against top-10 opponents this season.
LUBBOCK, TX
austinnews.net

No. 20 Texas, Oklahoma look to rebound in key Big 12 matchup

No. 20 Texas and Oklahoma will look to get back in the win column when they square off on Tuesday in Norman, Okla., to finish off their Big 12 Conference regular-season series. Both the Longhorns and Sooners come into the key league game off road defeats, but the way they...
NORMAN, OK
The Associated Press

Hill scores 15 to lead Longwood over High Point 70-66

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Justin Hill posted 15 points as Longwood stretched its home win streak to 10 games, narrowly defeating High Point 70-66 on Tuesday night. Isaiah Wilkins had 12 points for Longwood (19-6, 11-1 Big South Conference). Zac Watson added 10 points. Zach Austin had 17 points...
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Basketball
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
Las Cruces, NM
College Sports
The Associated Press

Forbes scores 22 to carry Tulane over South Florida 76-57

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 22 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and Tulane beat South Florida 76-57 on Tuesday night. Kevin Cross had 19 points and eight rebounds for Tulane (12-11, 9-5 American Athletic Conference). Jadan Coleman added 16 points. Jalen Cook had 13 points and eight assists.
BASKETBALL
crescentcitysports.com

Nicholls battles past A&M Corpus Christi in overtime, 83-80

THIBODAUX, La. – The Nicholls State University men’s basketball team recorded a fifth-straight victory Saturday evening, outlasting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in overtime, 83-80, on Broussard Court in Stopher Gymnasium. Ty Gordon scored a team-high 21 points and put Nicholls (16-9, 6-2 SLC) ahead for good with a 3-pointer...
THIBODAUX, LA
The Associated Press

Carry scores 23 to lift Kent St. over Toledo 72-59

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry had 23 points as Kent State extended its winning streak to seven games, defeating Toledo 72-59 on Tuesday night. Malique Jacobs had 14 points and six rebounds for Kent State (16-9, 11-4 Mid-American Conference). Andrew Garcia added eight rebounds. Justyn Hamilton had eight rebounds and three blocks.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico State Aggies#Data Skrive#Sportradar
The Associated Press

Taylor’s late foul shots send Texas A&M past Florida

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 16 points and Wade Taylor IV sank three foul shots with 19 seconds left and Texas A&M ended its eight-game losing streak by beating Florida 56-55 on Tuesday night. Florida’s Phlandrous Fleming Jr. missed a jump shot with three seconds remaining,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Norman Jr. lifts W. Michigan over Akron 61-57 in OT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Lamar Norman Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds as Western Michigan beat Akron 61-57 in overtime on Tuesday night. Mileek McMillan had 14 points and nine rebounds for Western Michigan (6-20, 2-13 Mid-American Conference). Markeese Hastings added 11 rebounds. Akron totaled 21 points in...
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

Georgia Tech’s Collins hires former Florida assistant Turner

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has hired former Florida assistant David Turner as assistant head coach for defense. Turner, who also will be the defensive run-game coordinator, was named to the position Tuesday. Turner has coached defensive linemen in the Southeastern Conference for 20 years: Texas...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
austinnews.net

No. 7 Baylor won't be at full strength against No. 11 Texas Tech

No. 7 Baylor will be short-handed when it tries to gain a season split against No. 11 Texas Tech on Wednesday in a key Big 12 Conference showdown at Lubbock, Texas. However, the Bears have been there before -- and have been able to cope and at times excel. Baylor (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) jumped three spots in the AP poll on the strength of dominating wins last week over Kansas State and No. 20 Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Associated Press

Harris lifts Memphis past Cincinnati 81-74

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Harris had 15 points to lead five Memphis players in double figures and the Tigers defeated Cincinnati 81-74 on Tuesday night. Jalen Duren and Landers Nolley II added 13 points apiece for the Tigers. Lester Quinones chipped in 12 points, and Josh Minott had 10.
NBA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Tech Lands Four-Star Athlete Jmaury Davis

When Joey McGuire took the job at Texas Tech back in November, he aimed to do one thing over all else on the recruiting trail: load the Red Raiders roster with West Texas talent. On Monday, he continued to do just that by locking in a commitment from Jmaury Davis...
CLARENDON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

759K+
Followers
389K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy