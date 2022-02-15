ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Hunter leads Central Arkansas against Bellarmine after 21-point game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 20 hours ago

Bellarmine Knights (15-11, 9-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-16, 5-6 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces the Bellarmine Knights after Camren Hunter scored 21 points in Central Arkansas’ 72-62 win against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Sugar Bears are 6-2 on their home court. Central Arkansas allows 82.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

The Knights are 9-3 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Knights won 85-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Dylan Penn led the Knights with 38 points, and Collin Cooper led the Sugar Bears with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Sugar Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

CJ Fleming is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.6 points. Penn is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
arkansasfight.com

Arkansas Lands Four-Star Instate Athlete

Arkansas’ staff continues to be on a hot streak in the recruiting department. Four-star North Little Rock linebacker/defensive end/tight end, Quincy Rhodes has announced his commitment to the Arkansas Razorback Football team in the 2023 class. Rhodes visited during the January 22nd weekend where Sam Pittman hosted a loaded...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas re-enters AP top 25 at 23, faces Missouri Tuesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas returned to the national polls this week – #23 by the AP and #24 by the coaches – and return to the road to play at Missouri on Tuesday (Feb. 15). Tipoff is set for 8:00 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on SEC Network.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
San Diego Union-Tribune

Arkansas Girls Prep Poll

Following are the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 5.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Conway, AR
Basketball
Local
Arkansas Basketball
City
Hunter, AR
Conway, AR
Sports
mutigers.com

WBB Drops Sunday Matchup To Arkansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri women's basketball (16-9, 5-7 SEC) fell to Arkansas, 88-71, on Sunday. The Razorbacks (16-8, 6-5 SEC) advance to 17-12 in the all-time matchup against the Tigers. Mama Dembele scored the first four points of the game on two quick lay-ups and posted nearly...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Associated Press

Hill scores 15 to lead Longwood over High Point 70-66

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Justin Hill posted 15 points as Longwood stretched its home win streak to 10 games, narrowly defeating High Point 70-66 on Tuesday night. Isaiah Wilkins had 12 points for Longwood (19-6, 11-1 Big South Conference). Zac Watson added 10 points. Zach Austin had 17 points...
HIGH POINT, NC
arkansasfight.com

Game #26: Arkansas @ Missouri

The Tigers – 10-14 (4-7) Missouri is playing teams in their home arena very tough this season and especially of late. In SEC play, the Tigers have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama at home, but their biggest lost was to Texas A&M by 3 points. They suffered two 1-point losses to Florida and Auburn.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Penn
Person
Hunter
The Associated Press

Carry scores 23 to lift Kent St. over Toledo 72-59

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry had 23 points as Kent State extended its winning streak to seven games, defeating Toledo 72-59 on Tuesday night. Malique Jacobs had 14 points and six rebounds for Kent State (16-9, 11-4 Mid-American Conference). Andrew Garcia added eight rebounds. Justyn Hamilton had eight rebounds and three blocks.
TOLEDO, OH
KTAL

LHSAA Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets 2022

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana high school girls basketball teams across all classifications will start their state championship runs this week. Below are their first round matchups. #32 Natchitoches Central at #1 Walker. #31 Acadiana at #2 Parkway. #28 Woodlawn (B.R.) at #5 Ruston. #26 Captain Shreve at #7...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Asun#The Bellarmine Knights#Penn#Data Skrive#Sportradar
The Associated Press

South Carolina beats Ole Miss with half-court 3 at buzzer

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — James Reese V hit a half-court bank shot at the buzzer and South Carolina beat Mississippi 77-74 in overtime on Tuesday night. Devin Carter’s layup gave South Carolina a 74-73 lead with 1:26 remaining in the extra period. Nysier Brooks made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it with 1:04 left, but the Rebels then missed two 3-point attempts. Following a South Carolina timeout with two seconds to play, Jermaine Couisnard got the ball to Reese, who heaved it from the logo for the game winner.
OXFORD, MS
The Associated Press

Norman Jr. lifts W. Michigan over Akron 61-57 in OT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Lamar Norman Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds as Western Michigan beat Akron 61-57 in overtime on Tuesday night. Mileek McMillan had 14 points and nine rebounds for Western Michigan (6-20, 2-13 Mid-American Conference). Markeese Hastings added 11 rebounds. Akron totaled 21 points in...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy