Among the many frustrating things about politics today is the pure, unapologetic hypocrisy on display among an alarming number of our nation’s leaders. Too often people use legitimate philosophical arguments in defense of policies that really are intended to give them a political advantage. When circumstances change, they feel perfectly comfortable making an opposite philosophical argument with little effort to explain the change in view. We’ve seen it time and time again with Republicans and Democrats alike changing their tune on a host of procedural issues depending on which party holds a legislative majority.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO