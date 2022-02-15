ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

Tarleton State hosts Utah Valley after Aimaq’s 23-point showing

By The Associated Press
 20 hours ago

Utah Valley Wolverines (16-8, 7-5 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-14, 6-6 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits the Tarleton State Texans after Fardaws Aimaq scored 23 points in Utah Valley’s 72-68 win against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Texans are 8-4 on their home court. Tarleton State has a 6-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Wolverines have gone 7-5 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Wolverines won the last meeting 77-55 on Jan. 1. Aimaq scored 21 points to help lead the Wolverines to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Montre’ Gipson is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Texans. Noah McDavid is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Aimaq is averaging 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolverines. Connor Harding is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

