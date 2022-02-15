Ski Report

At the heart of the High Tatras mountain range, this resort has great facilities, spectacular views and a selection of slopes suitable for anyone from families with small children to those seeking a bit of adrenaline. It has the highest and steepest slope in Slovakia among its 12km of pistes (a 6.5km slope down from 2,196 metres). There are plenty of great restaurants and accommodation options, including the very picturesque and grand Hotel Lomnica (doubles from €140 B&B). With two cable cars to some of the most scenic vista points in the High Tatras, a sledge run, hiking trails and numerous spas, there is plenty to do away from the slopes too. Excellent value for money.

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO