As hardware advances and diversifies, we’re entering what many see as a new golden age of computer architecture. However, the idea of an ever-expanding hardware landscape can be daunting for software developers, because while hardware diversity is wonderful for price and innovation, it can lead to spiraling software complexity on the back end. So many software tools are specific to the hardware they run on that a world where CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, ASICs, DSPs and more are freely intermingled feels overwhelming; an invitation to interoperability headaches and spiraling tech overhead. The question on the minds of developers is how to navigate this constantly changing ecosystem to take advantage of the new world of hardware acceleration without driving themselves crazy in the process.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO