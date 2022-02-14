Undergrad Commuter Spring Quarter Parking Permits - On Sale February 18th

The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania will host a Pre-Spring Hike at Rider Park on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:30 PM. Rider Park Manager, Sara Street, invites you to stretch your legs and explore Rider Park with a pre-spring hike. Walk 2.6 miles along the ridge of the Katy Jane trail while looking out across the Loyalsock Creek valley. Sara will explain tree species growing along the trail as you look for signs of wildlife. Learn about new research being conducted by Lycoming College students at the Park during the spring semester. Bring your sturdy hiking boots, water, and a sense of adventure.
