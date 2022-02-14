ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Undergrad Commuter Spring Quarter Parking Permits - On Sale February 18th

ucr.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring quarter parking permits go on sale at midnight February 18, 2022. Undergraduate commuter parking permits are sold online only and can be purchased with a credit card or billed to your...

transportation.ucr.edu

Comments / 0

Related
portcitydaily.com

Annual permit sales to Freeman Park end in March

CAROLINA BEACH — Sales open each December for the public to purchase annual passes to Freeman Park. Sales for permits to the 2022 season end Mar. 1; thereafter, only one-day passes will be available. The northend section of Pleasure Island is open to campers and drivers in a 4-by-4...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
Sun-Gazette

Pre-Spring hike at Rider Park

The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania will host a Pre-Spring Hike at Rider Park on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:30 PM. Rider Park Manager, Sara Street, invites you to stretch your legs and explore Rider Park with a pre-spring hike. Walk 2.6 miles along the ridge of the Katy Jane trail while looking out across the Loyalsock Creek valley. Sara will explain tree species growing along the trail as you look for signs of wildlife. Learn about new research being conducted by Lycoming College students at the Park during the spring semester. Bring your sturdy hiking boots, water, and a sense of adventure.
TRAVEL
tntech.edu

Reserved Parking Permit Update/Correction

We apologize that our pricing table for the available reserved parking permits did not format correctly yesterday in Tech Times. To see more information about these permits, including the pricing information, please visit our website: https://www.tntech.edu/parking/reservedparking.php.
COOKEVILLE, TN
College Media Network

UH Parking and Transportation to roll out virtual permits

Starting in the fall semester of 2022, UH Parking and Transportation will be rolling out virtual parking permits, according to an email sent to the UH community. Instead of using a physical parking tag to access garages and lot parking, license plates will serve as permits. There is currently a...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuter#Credit Card#Student Business Account
knsiradio.com

Permits Available For Spring Turkey Hunt

(KNSI) – Turkey hunters have until Friday, February 11th to apply for turkey hunting permits for the special spring hunting season in the Mille Lacs, Carlos Avery, and Whitewater wildlife management areas. The permits are good for a tom turkey taken with a firearm in those specific wildlife management areas.
LOTTERY
Daily Evergreen

Parking permits, tickets fund Transportation Services

Editor’s note: this story has been edited to remove a quote. Some WSU students are frustrated with expensive campus parking, while Transportation Services relies on their payments to fund the department functions. Senior public relations major Austin Oh walks to school but still feels there should be changes to...
TRAFFIC
Sonoma Index Tribune

Signs of spring at Sugarloaf park

It’s never too early to search for signs of spring – even in early February. That what naturalists at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park aim to prove this weekend as part of a Signs of Spring hike on Feb. 5. Join certified California Naturalist Carolyn Greene on a 2-mile...
SUGARLOAF, CA
albanyny.gov

Residential Parking Permit Expiration Extension

Our Residential Parking Permit portal is in the process of migrating to a newer version. During this migration, Parking Permit expiration as been extended to April 15, 2022. For more information please visit the Parking Permit page.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gold
newslincolncounty.com

Regatta Park “Springs” to life…

Lincoln City Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the installation of newly designed trailhead interpretive signage at all of the Lincoln City Open Space trails. These signs will include trail maps along with interpretive art which showcase the flora and fauna that live in the Open Space. Local science...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
villageofparkforest.com

How to Obtain a 2022 Park/Equipment Permit - Pre-registration Appointment Required

Central and Logan parks are great places for your family gathering or group picnics in Park Forest!. Park Forest Residents - Park Forest residents can call the Department of Recreation, Parks & Community Health at 708-748-2005 to schedule an appointment date and time to reserve a pavilion. Appointments for Park Forest residents will be scheduled between February 7 to February 18, 2022, during the hours of Monday 9:30 am - 7 pm, and Tuesday thru Friday 9:30 am - 4:00 pm. The permit holder must be a “Park Forest” resident (Driver’s License or State ID with Park Forest address required). If you missed the Park Forest resident dates listed above, please schedule an appointment with the General Public beginning February 21, 2022.
PARK FOREST, IL
rismedia.com

Preparing for Your Spring Garden in February

In many parts of the country, February can be the coldest month of the year. This likely means that the last thing on your mind is your garden. However, this is in fact the best time of the year to start planning and preparing your springtime strategy. February usually falls about 6-12 weeks from when you will be able to start planting your outdoor garden. Take advantage of this time with these spring garden to-dos this month.
GARDENING
newsantaana.com

New City of Santa Ana Parking Permit Program is in the works

The City of Santa Ana Public Works Agency is revamping the permit parking program and they are seeking your input, comments, and suggestions to be included in the proposed “Scope of Work” that will define the new Residential Permit Parking Program for years to come. The purpose of...
SANTA ANA, CA
Marconews.com

Tickets on sale for February author luncheon, Spring Book Sale

Tickets are still available for a February lunch featuring a best-selling author of espionage thrillers, and dates are set in March for the big Spring Book Sale, all benefitting the nonprofit Friends of the Bonita Springs Library. Speaking at the Thursday, Feb. 24, luncheon will be Sarasota native Ward Larsen,...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

NETBIO February sale upcoming

The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) will be selling more pre-conditioned calves and yearlings at a sale to be held Friday, February 18 at 1 p.m. at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission auction market. “We have 3,500 head of cattle consigned to the sale by producer/members of NETBIO right...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy