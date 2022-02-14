Undergrad Commuter Spring Quarter Parking Permits - On Sale February 18th

In many parts of the country, February can be the coldest month of the year. This likely means that the last thing on your mind is your garden. However, this is in fact the best time of the year to start planning and preparing your springtime strategy. February usually falls about 6-12 weeks from when you will be able to start planting your outdoor garden. Take advantage of this time with these spring garden to-dos this month.

GARDENING ・ 9 DAYS AGO