Ocasio-Cortez: 'Very real risk' US will not be a democracy in 10 years

branfordseven.com
 20 hours ago

In an interview with David Remnick of "The New...

www.branfordseven.com

Salon

"Return to Jim Crow": AOC says in new interview she fears end of democracy in U.S.

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During her three years in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has seen first-hand how ugly American politics can be — from death threats to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. The progressive congresswoman and Bernie Sanders ally hasn't been intimidated, however; she isn't shy about using Twitter to mercilessly troll far-right MAGA Republicans.
The Intercept

House Democratic Leaders Were Facing a Discharge Petition on Congress Stock Trading Ban From Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

House Democratic leaders indicated today that they are moving forward with legislation aimed at banning members of Congress from trading stocks, a sharp reversal from their years of previous support for the practice. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has reportedly dropped her opposition to the effort, opening the way for a bill this year.
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MSNBC

McConnell rebukes Dems for agreeing with GOP on Covid restrictions

Last summer, as Democrats and public health officials promoted safe, free, and effective vaccines as a way to end the pandemic, several prominent Republicans concocted a strange, new conspiracy theory. As some in the GOP saw it, Democrats said they wanted to end the pandemic, but that was merely a ruse.
