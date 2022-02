BATON ROUGE—LSU improved to 5-1 on the dual season after defeating Purdue, 6-1, and Nicholls, 4-0, Sunday afternoon at the LSU Tennis Complex. The Tigers started off doubles from behind after No. 50 Vlad Lobak/Gabriel Diz Freire fell to Galus/Wozniak, 6-2. Boris Kozlov and Kent Hunter tied doubles up after winning on court two, 6-1. Court three would decide the doubles point, and the Tigers had their chance to claim it. Joao Graca and Nick Watson had the Purdue duo at match point seven times, but were not able to close it out. The match went to a tiebreak as Purdue clinched the doubles point, 7-6(2).

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO