ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Jobs market rebounds further but pay growth lags behind inflation

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222VFb_0eEihSrI00
Financial News

Britain’s jobs market continued its recovery as the number of payrolled workers jumped last month but wages have continued to lag behind soaring inflation, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics said the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 108,000 between December and January to 29.5 million.

The unemployment rate also reduced by 0.2 percentage points to 4.1% over the three months to December.

This was in line with the predictions from a consensus of analysts.

Meanwhile, total pay growth rose to 4.3% for the quarter to December – from 4.2% for the three months to November – but continued to lag behind inflation, which soared to a near 30-year high of 5.4% in December.

Sam Beckett, head of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “The number of employees on payrolls rose again in January 2022 and is now well above pre-pandemic levels.

“However, our Labour Force Survey shows the number of people in employment overall is well below where it was before Covid-19 hit.

“This is because there are now far fewer self-employed people.

“The survey also shows that unemployment has fallen again and is now only fractionally above where it was before the pandemic.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Real-terms weekly pay is lower than before 2008 financial crisis

Average real-terms total pay in Britain remains lower than it was before the 2008 financial crisis, new figures show. Weekly earnings including bonuses for the three months to December rose 4.3% year-on-year, compared with 4.2% growth for the quarter to November. But once adjusted for inflation, total pay fell on...
BUSINESS
BBC

UK wage growth lags rising cost of living

UK wage growth continued to lag behind the rising cost of living between October and December, figures show. Wages rose, but when taking inflation into account, pay showed a 0.8% fall from a year earlier, said the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Latest figures also show that the unemployment rate...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Lag#Britain#Uk#Ons#Labour Force Survey
uscannenbergmedia.com

A look into the inflation surge in the US

The past month marks the highest surge in inflation in forty years. Carter Hyde looks at some causes for this and some effects. Since one year ago at this time, inflation had a drastic 7.5 percent increase on the Consumer Price Index. Leo Feler is an Economist at the University of California Los Angeles. He gives a couple of reasons for the high inflation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Wales' unemployment rate falls further to 3.1%

Wales ended last year with further falls in unemployment and more people entering the jobs market, latest figures have shown. Wales' unemployment rate stands at 3.1%, compared with the UK rate of 4.1%. There were 47,000 people unemployed between October and December, according to the Office for National Statistics. Unemployment...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK wages hit by inflation, unemployment rate steady

LONDON (Reuters) - Workers in Britain saw their earnings shrink when adjusted for inflation in late 2021, data from the Office for National Statistics showed, adding to signs of a growing squeeze on living standards in the country. Regular earnings fell by 0.8% in real terms using statisticians’ preferred CPIH...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Australia's Central Bank Has Goals in Sight, Just Waiting on Wages

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's central bank is closer to meeting its economic goals than it has been for years, but is prepared to be patient on policy as wage growth continues to lag even as inflation picks up. Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) February meeting released on...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
Gazette

Forecasters project steady jobs growth as Fed moves to tame inflation

(Reuters) -While professional forecasters now see the U.S. economy growing more slowly in the first quarter, many have faith the Federal Reserve may be able to control inflation while keeping the economy on track, according to a survey released Friday. Economists still expect strong GDP growth for the year, supported...
BUSINESS
Axios

Labor markets rebound

Labor markets in advanced economies bounced back super-fast relative to pre-pandemic levels, but the U.S. is slightly behind. Why it matters: Consider it took years for jobs to come back after the 2008 financial crisis. This is like no other economic recovery in history, said Claire Li, an assistant vice president at Moody's who helped put together this data.
ECONOMY
The Millennial Source

Inflation climbs again

When the pandemic hit nearly three years ago, economies around the world shut down while policymakers and governments came together to figure out how to keep things moving while millions were in lockdown. In the United States, the answer was to pump US$6 trillion into the economy in COVID-19 relief,...
BUSINESS
BBC

Northern Ireland economy: Jobs growth to lag despite strong forecast

Northern Ireland's economy is forecast to be one of the better performing UK regions in the next few years. However, employment growth is expected to lag behind. The forecast from the National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) assumes that the economy starts to "reorganise" due to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

Cdn. dollar rebounds after soft job data

The Canadian dollar has started the week with strong gains, recovering after sharp losses at the end of the week. There are no Canadian tier-1 events on the calendar, so US numbers will have a magnified impact on the movement of the Canadian dollar. The US nonfarm payrolls outperformed in...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Fresh inflation data could fuel further market volatility in the week ahead

Inflation data is in focus in the coming week, after the stunning jump in January jobs triggered speculation the Federal Reserve could be more aggressive about raising interest rates. The consumer price index is reported Thursday, and the headline number is expected at 7.2%, the hottest since 1982. There are...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Dow subdued at open as surprise jobs growth fans inflation

(Reuters) - The Dow opened flat on Friday, as data showing an unexpected jump in U.S. growth in January fanned fears around inflation, countering a boost from Amazon's results at the end of a volatile week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 15.4 points, or 0.04%, at the open...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

BofA says the Fed is 'desperately behind-the-curve' in fighting inflation as markets brace for the possibility of an emergency rate hike this month

The Federal Reserve is "desperately behind-the-curve" after inflation jumped 7.5% in January, Bank of America said. The bigger-than-expected jump in inflation has led to surging probabilities that the Fed might do an emergency rate hike this month. "Aggressive Fed at moment of overvalued asset markets not normally recipe for big...
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy