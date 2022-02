The No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers (19-5 overall, 10-4 Big Ten) men’s basketball team is back on the road Tuesday night as they travel to Bloomington, Ind. to take on the reeling Indiana Hoosiers (16-8 overall, 7-7 Big Ten). IU has lost three straight games and recently suspended five players for their game against Northwestern. The Badgers aren’t doing THAT much better, having lost two of their last four including a clunker of a loss to Rutgers at the Kohl Center on Saturday.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO