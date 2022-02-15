ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After playing back-to-back nail-biters, Kansas basketball coasts to win vs. Oklahoma State

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
 17 hours ago

LAWRENCE — The final minutes of Kansas men’s basketball’s win Monday against Oklahoma State didn’t bear much resemblance to the Jayhawks’ previous two games, or the majority of their Big 12 Conference games in January.

There was no need for senior guard Ochai Agbaji to try to hit a game-winning shot, or for redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. or junior guard Christian Braun to do the same. Head coach Bill Self didn’t have to draw up a consequential play during a late timeout. Kansas led by as many as 26 points midway through the second half, and ended up leaving Allen Fieldhouse with a 76-62 victory against the Cowboys (12-13, 5-8 in Big 12).

And after going through games like Oklahoma and Texas this month, there’s value that Self sees in that. There’s a mental break that leads to, that both Agbaji and senior forward David McCormack admitted to experiencing postgame. The Jayhawks improved to 21-4 overall and 10-2 against the Big 12, and didn’t need anyone to play the part of the hero in order to do so.

“For sure,” said Agbaji, thinking about that mental break. “Yeah.”

McCormack added: “Definitely a sense of relief, just knowing that we got the game sealed.”

There’s no denying the Jayhawks didn’t close out the game well, especially considering they only hit one of their final 17 shots and didn’t score at all in the last five minutes. Self thought it was awful. But when the game’s already been determined so early on to the extent this one was, stretches like that are understandable as long as they don’t carry over into future performances.

It remains the fourth double-digit conference victory for Kansas this season. As Self would point to former Oklahoma and TCU coach Billy Tubbs once telling him, it can be exhausting to have to play through so many close games and this one still wasn’t. There was that stretch in January when the Jayhawks won four of five-straight Big 12 games by three points or less.

All five starters finished in double figures scoring Monday for Kansas, with Agbaji leading the way with 20 points. McCormack added a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double. While the bench still didn’t produce much in terms of points, it was still a much better overall showing than the win against Oklahoma.

“(Agbaji) was great tonight,” Self said. “I thought he was great. I thought he was great against Oklahoma. I thought he moved without the ball great. I thought he did everything. If you go back and watch the tape, there were times other people got shots just because he moved without the ball. And you can also go back and watch … he’s got to work so hard to get open, because how people play him. And he’s denied on one side of the floor and the ball’s reversed and he’s denied on the other side of the floor. He’s the only one that does that. So, I think he’s playing really well.”

Kansas now has some time to rest and regroup ahead of a Saturday matchup on the road at West Virginia. That contest leads into a home game against rival Kansas State and critical road test at Baylor. There are six games total, in between the Jayhawks and the Big 12 tournament.

Asked what next step he’d like the team to take, Agbaji said he’s looking for improvement ahead of postseason play. He wants everyone to have no regrets. Playing that way could lead to more nights like Monday, and certainly help Kansas clinch a Big 12 regular season title.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: After playing back-to-back nail-biters, Kansas basketball coasts to win vs. Oklahoma State

