One Piece has dropped its preview for its next big episode! The war on Onigashima has finally kicked off in the anime, and now battles are breaking out across the island as Luffy and the other Straw Hats come across their respective opponents. But as we have seen with the episodes thus far, there are way more players involved in this war than just the Straw Hats so that means there are far more battles to keep an eye on as the episodes continue. One such story has been focused on Yamato and his search for Oden's son Momonosuke.

