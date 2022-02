Scientists in China created an AI robot system that cares for human embryos growing in artificial wombs, a report from The Independent reveals. When we think of AI-monitored humans in artificial wombs we think of the dystopian sci-fi future presented in 'The Matrix'. However, the researchers behind the very real project believe their new system will be a force for good that will help to boost China's population — the country is currently dealing with its lowest birth rate in six decades.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO