ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Thai lender SCB invests $100 mln in Indonesia's Akulaku

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nHGCA_0eEigbSe00

BANGKOK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB.BK) on Tuesday announced a $100 million investment in Indonesian fintech startup Akulaku, as part the bank's expansion overseas and into technology.

SCB last year announced major restructuring and expansion with a target of 200 million customers by 2025 for its businesses in Southeast Asia, which operate in six of the region's markets.

"Our investment in Akulaku fits within our regional goal of serving an underserved market using digital innovations," SCB President Arak Sutivong said in a statement.

In November, the bank announced a $537 million acquisition of Thai-based digital asset exchange Bitkub.

SCB also operates its own food delivery app, with plans to include travel and other services this year.

Akulaku offers digital banking and brokers insurance and says its mobile banking service has about 13 million users in Indonesia, a nation of about 270 million people.

The startup counts Jack Ma's Ant Group (688688.SS) as an investor and plans to expand offerings in Southeast Asia to reach 50 million users by 2025.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Meta closes Kustomer deal after regulatory approval

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc said on Tuesday it had closed its acquisition of Kustomer, a U.S. customer service startup, after winning conditional EU antitrust approval for the deal last month. The purchase was first announced in November 2020 but got delayed due to regulatory scrutiny including a full-scale investigation...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TSMC to expand new Japan chip factory, Denso takes stake

TAIPEI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said on Tuesday that the chip plant it is building in Japan with Sony Group (6758.T) will expand, with an extra $1.6 billion in spending, while auto supplier Denso Corp (6902.T) will take a 10% stake. TSMC , which is...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Ma
Reuters

EU to invest 820 million euros to boost Nigeria's digital economy

ABUJA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The European Union (EU) plans to invest 820 million euros to support Nigeria's digital economy over the next three years, a top EU official said on Monday. The amount includes 660 million euros worth of loans and 160 million euros as grants, EU Executive Vice...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Treasury Wine shares surge as ex-China growth begins to pay off

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates (TWE.AX) said on Wednesday its operating earnings outside mainland China jumped 28%, underpinned by growth in its luxury and premium brands, sending shares of the world's largest standalone winemaker nearly 12% higher. Treasury has had to re-direct supply to the United States, Europe...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China central bank injects $47.2 billion via medium-term loans, rate unchanged -statement

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank injected funds through medium-term loans into the financial system on Tuesday, while keeping the interest rate unchanged. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 300 billion yuan ($47.19 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions steady at 2.85%, as widely expected.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Bangkok Bank#Commercial Bank#Scb#Siam Commercial Bank Pcl#Indonesian#Digital Asset Exchange#Bitkub#Ant Group#Ss#Martin Petty
ZDNet

Foxconn and Vedanta to manufacture semiconductors in India under new JV

Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn and Indian conglomerate Vedanta have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a joint venture that will manufacture semiconductors in India. Under the MoU, Vedanta will hold the majority in the JV, while Foxconn will be a minority shareholder. Vendanta chairman Anil Agarwal will also...
BUSINESS
Reuters

ADNOC and Borealis consider IPO for plastics joint venture

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Austria's Borealis AG are considering a potential initial public offering (IPO) of their joint venture plastics business Borouge. "ADNOC and Borealis will provide further material updates as and when appropriate," ADNOC said in a statement. The share sale...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reliance invests $200 million in InMobi's Glance

Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) is investing $200 million in Glance, a lock screen content company backed by Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and owned by ad-tech firm InMobi, to bring the service to new Jio smartphones this year, the companies said on Monday. The investment, made through Reliance's Jio...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bank of America leads investment round in U.K. payments company Banked Ltd. and launches product

Bank of America Corp. said Monday it's leading an investment round in Banked Ltd. and also teaming up with the company to offer payment services in the U.K. Bank of America said it led a $20 million Series A investment round in Banked Ltd., along with Edenred Capital Partners. Existing Banked Ltd. investors also participated including Acrew, Force Over Mass, Firestartr, OM2, Love Ventures Kuvi Capital and Indeed.com founder Paul Forster. New investors in Banked Ltd. include Sidekick, 9Yards and Huey Lin. The company plans to expand in the U.S. Bank of America announced the launch of its Pay by Bank services through its relationship with Banked Ltd. Bank of America's Pay by Bank feature allows customers of e-commerce companies, initially in the UK, to pay directly from their bank account. "Pay by Bank transactions, which are based on the concept of open banking, take place in real-time and require no credit or debit card details," the bank said. "This makes online checkout simpler, faster and more secure." Faiz Ahmad, head of global transaction services at Bank of America, worked on the funding round for Banked Ltd.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Thailand
Reuters

Telenor investors scrutinise Myanmar sale

OSLO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Several investors in Telenor (TEL.OL) are seeking assurances from the Norwegian telecoms company that customer data will be protected following the sale of its operations in Myanmar. Myanmar's military rulers have given the go-ahead for a local company, Shwe Byain Phyu, to own most of...
ECONOMY
CNBC

India's Life Insurance Corporation files for $8 billion IPO

State-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has filed draft papers with the market regulator to sell 5% of its shares to potentially raise nearly $8 billion, dwarfing the biggest IPO in Asia's third-largest economy by a considerable margin. The offering is crucial to the Narendra Modi-led government's efforts to...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Foxconn plans $118M investment into Indian semiconductor joint venture

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — AppleiPhone assembly partner Foxconn is working with Vedanta to produce semiconductors, a move that could help ease the global chip shortage by boosting production in India.
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Legal battle with Chinese unit holds up Arm IPO plans

Why it matters: Arm owner SoftBank has resorted to floating the company after failing to sell it to Nvidia, but those plans are coming up against a legal fight that started in 2020. It involves Arm’s Chinese joint venture. The Financial Times obtained documents indicating a legal challenge from...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Himalaya Yogi Ran India's Top Bourse as Puppet Master, Regulator Says

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The former head of India's largest stock exchange shared confidential information with a yogi and sought his advice on crucial decisions, a probe by the market regulator has found, ahead of the bourse's much-awaited public listing. In a case of "bizarre misconduct" that was a "glaring breach"...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

313K+
Followers
282K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy