Ocasio-Cortez: 'Very real risk' US will not be a democracy in 10 years

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is slated to speak at the New York State Democratic Convention next week, according to sources who spoke to CNBC. "She’s beloved by the mainstream members of the Democratic Party and her popularity is likely higher than that of President Biden," a person familiar with the arrangement told the outlet. "It’s good for her because it keeps her relevant, and her appearance is likely meant to galvanize the party and the audience."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO