Jazz's Mike Conley: Racks up 10 dimes, four steals

Conley logged two points (1-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt), three rebounds, 10 assists, one block and four steals across 23 minutes...

The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBC Sports

Kuzma's hot third quarter carries Wizards to win over Pistons

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons 103-94 on Monday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five observations from what went down... Following what was probably their most difficult stretch of the entire season, the Wizards' schedule is beginning to open up and already they are taking advantage of it. On Monday, they held on to beat the lowly Detroit Pistons to make it two wins in three games.
fadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up On Partnership With Luka Doncic: "Not What Everybody Expected, Not What I Expected, But That’s What It Is In This League Sometimes."

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cooper Kupp Penalty

The first 58 minutes of football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals resulted in only a handful of penalties. The officials appeared to have made a concerted effort to stay out of the game – until the biggest moment, that is. Late in the fourth quarter with the Rams in scoring position, Matthew Stafford tried to find receiver Cooper Kupp.
Portland Tribune

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable vs. Jazz

Davis (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Jazz, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports. Davis' wrist continues to bother him, but he's appeared in seven straight games. During this stretch, he's averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.3 steals in 37.9 minutes.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Donovan Mitchell on relationship with Rudy Gobert: 'We're good'

The friction between Mitchell and Gobert has been well-documented for a few years. At times, it has spilled out to the public. But the 6-foot-2 guard said the narrative is overblown. “First of all, we’re good. I just want to go on record with saying that,” Mitchell told Yahoo Sports. “I think it’s interesting that stuff happens, and he and I have never played at this high of a level together since we’ve been here. So I make the joke, ‘For a group that hates each other, man, we’re playing pretty well.’
Reuters

Clippers beat Mavericks despite 45 points by Luka Doncic

Reggie Jackson scored 24 points and Terance Mann added a season-high 21 as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers withstood a fourth-quarter barrage by Luka Doncic for a 99-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Doncic finished with 45 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists after scoring 23 points in...
Click2Houston.com

LISTEN UP: Today’s New Four-Letter Word

The new “four-letter word” in this generation is not would you think. Your traditional “four-letter words” just flow off the tongue too easily these days, unfortunately. But what strikes the greatest fear from adolescents to 40 Somethings? WAIT. That’s it, WAIT. Now, in full disclosure,...
