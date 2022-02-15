ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaQuan Smith wants the women he designs for to shine

Times-Herald
 20 hours ago

LaQuan Smith put on a fashion show in New York with a refined yet still sexy...

www.oleantimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionista.com

Must Read: Gigi Hadid Covers 'InStyle,' Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter's Contributions to Fashion

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday. Gigi Hadid covers the March 2022 issue of 'InStyle'. Gigi Hadid appears on the March 2022 cover of InStyle, set to hit newsstands on Feb. 11. To honor the model's friend, the late Virgil Abloh, Hadid wears his designs for Off-White on the cover, photographed by Yulia Gorbachenko. In the accompanying interview with InStyle's Laura Brown, Hadid discusses her childhood, career, motherhood and her "secret TikTok." {InStyle}
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Is the Perfect Model Posing in a Gucci Monogrammed Suit and Pink Handbag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zaya Wade continues to showcase her keen eye for exciting prints. The influencer shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a brown matching Gucci suit that incorporated the signature double “G” monogram all over the garments. The suit had a slender tapered look  accessorized with a pair of sleek white sunglasses that had bold yellow lenses for an added pop of color, and she also carried a pink Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag that perfectly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Hailey Bieber Fronts Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 Campaign

Miu Miu has tapped a number of faces for its spring 2022 ad campaign, one of them being Hailey Bieber. Bieber is photographed in the label’s signature pieces, including its famous pleated micro-miniskirt in denim and khaki, a cropped button-down, slouchy socks, pointed loafers and a gold chain beige bag.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Where Do Black Women Fit Into the Vintage-Clothing Revolution?

Dipping into decades past for a new look is cooler than ever, but for many of us it’s always been a part of building a fresh wardrobe. Growing up in the 1990s, my teen fashion was a mix of baggy, brightly colored jeans, baby tees, embroidered 1970s varsity jackets, and headwraps pulled from my mom's closet, kept from her youth. Thanks to Marc Jacobs' pioneering efforts splashing grunge across Perry Ellis' high fashion runway, I learned to compliment rather than match and mix recognizable brands with random-but-carefully-selected secondhand pieces. This approach works because, like time in the pandemic, fashion is an artful but flat circle; it shuttles us around a ferris wheel of styles that resurface again and again through the decades.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionweekdaily.com

Will These Be Rihanna’s Go-To Pregnancy Brands?

Congratulations are in order for mama-to-be Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who announced they’re expecting via a snowy Harlem photoshoot published yesterday. The singer donned a bright pink, blizzard-ready vintage Chanel puffer from the Fall ’96 collection, a pair of baggy jeans, and vintage LaCroix and Chanel accessories—reportedly totaling upwards of $29,000!!—to share the news. Being the fashion mogul and headline-making star that she is, there’s no question all eyes will be on RiRi’s maternity style. Cast your bets, here’s who we’re anticipating to see a lot of!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week. The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Bursts With Color in Graphic Midi Dress and Slouch Boots for ‘Today Show’ Arrival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez made her latest press appearance in a colorful outfit. The international superstar headed to “The Today Show” on Thursday morning in NYC to discuss her upcoming rom-com movie, “Marry Me.” Lopez stepped out in a printed midi dress with shades of blues, greens, yellows and more. The dress had a high neck and long sleeves and was cinched in with a black belt. Lopez even added a matching bag to the look. She finished off the outfit with...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Dua Lipa Does After-Dark Dressing in Dangerous Thigh-Highs

Date night season may have firmly arrived, but whether you’re dressing up for dinner with that special someone, or simply out for a good time with pals to celebrate the end of dry January, what better way to do after-dark chic than in some killer boots? While you’re at it, make them extreme thigh-highs. Dua Lipa has clearly got the right idea.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Goes Wild for Balenciaga Animal Prints With Fierce Pointed Boots in New Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian is the ultimate poster child for Balenciaga. The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her modeling off looks from her latest campaign for the fashion house. For the first outfit, Kardashian wore an hourglass leopard-print double-breasted fluffy coat that featured two big front pockets and a cinched waist. The garment also had a plush collar and structured shoulders. Underneath, she wore a black dress. She accessorized with a sleek, pulled-back braided ponytail and a black Le...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Delivers Nursery Rhyme Inspo in 3D Bunny Moschino Dress and Pink Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum proves that whimsical fashion can be cutting-edge. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday morning that showed her in a colorful, fun, and well, eye-catching ensemble. For the outfit, Klum donned a gown from Moschino’s spring 2022 collection that was a modern take on children’s nursery rhymes, and this dress fits that description flawlessly. The garment featured a patchwork and embroidered design that incorporated a purple bunny, an orange cat and multicolored...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
newsitem.com

Julia Fox, post Ye breakup, walks LaQuan Smith's runway

NEW YORK (AP) — Julia Fox, fresh from her breakup with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, opened LaQuan Smith's New York Fashion Week show in black as the designer honored his beloved late mentor, Andre Leon Talley, with a moment of silence Monday night inside a century-old private club.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Meet the Vintage Dealer Behind Rihanna’s Pregnancy Shoot Jewelry

When news broke earlier this week that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child, the world went into overdrive. The queen of street style, whose outfits always make headlines, curated perhaps the coolest pregnancy announcement outfit ever. Photographed looking radiant, while cozied up to her boyfriend in his birthplace of Harlem, Rih wore a hot-pink Chanel fall 1996 coat with a Christian Lacroix gemstone crucifix necklace draped over her bump.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez just rocked ‘piecey hair’ and she looks so chic

If I asked you to describe Jennifer Lopez’s signature hair look, there might be a few words that spring to mind: sky-high volume, glossy shine and maybe big, bouncy curls. Even when the singer opts for an updo, her hair is still neat, sleek and polished for a glam finish.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Drew Barrymore Goes Red in Silky Suit & Hidden Heels at Christian Siriano’s NYFW Show

Drew Barrymore went bold in the front row at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2022 runway show, held at the Empire State Building on Saturday night. The actress joined a star-studded front row that included Susan Sarandon, Hannah Waddingham, Alicia Silverstone, Anna Chlumsky, Slayyyter, Danielle Brooks, Caroline Vazzana and more. For the occasion, the “Blended” actress was all business in a red Siriano pantsuit. The star wore a silky blazer and wide-leg trousers, which featured the same vibrant red hue. The look was accented with cuffed sleeves, as well as delicate gold pendant necklaces and a chunky watch. When it came to footwear, Barrymore’s heels...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Julia Fox walks for LaQuan Smith’s NYFW runway the same day she confirms Kanye West split

Julia Fox has opened designer LaQuan Smith’s New York Fashion Week (NYFW) show on the same day she confirmed her breakup from rapper Kanye West.The Uncut Gems star strode down the runway on Monday night in a high-neck, long-sleeve black evening gown that featured cutouts around her midriff, chest and back.Smith told WWD that he chose Fox to open his show because she “has been my girl from Day One”, adding that the actor has supported his work “from my early days”.“It’s not far-fetched. People anticipate coming to a LaQuan Smith show for a gag kind of moment, a little...
BEAUTY & FASHION

