LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska basketball was fresh off their first Big Ten win of the season ahead of Sunday’s game against Iowa. The Huskers with a much different outcome Sunday as they were by the Hawkeyes 98-75. The turnovers plagued the Big Red, they turned the ball over 15 times and Iowa capitalized on all of those with 24 points coming off of turnovers.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO